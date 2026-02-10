UP Has Shifted From ‘Bottleneck’ To ‘Breakthrough’ State: Governor Anandiben Patel

ANI

Lucknow: On the first day of the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, Governor Anandiben Patel’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses emerged as a clear manifesto of the state’s transformed identity. She stated that over the past few years, Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond the image of a "Bottleneck state" and has established itself as a "Breakthrough state", achieving tangible progress in the areas of good governance, robust law and order, economic empowerment, agricultural expansion, women’s empowerment, infrastructure development and wide-ranging public welfare.

The Governor’s address was a factual and constitutional presentation of the government’s policy resolve, administrative efficiency, and confident strides toward a developed Uttar Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Governor said, "The law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh is today emerging as an effective benchmark across the country. The government’s balanced approach of firmness and sensitivity has established decisive control over organized crime and mafia networks. Through the extensive use of modern technology, strengthening of the police force, swift and effective justice delivery and transparent administrative systems, a fear-free and trust-based environment has been created in the state. This secure environment is making Uttar Pradesh one of the country’s most attractive and reliable destinations for industry, business, startups, investment and large-scale employment generation."

The Governor noted that the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward law and order has yielded concrete and decisive results. In action against organized crime, 35 mafia leaders and 94 associates have been convicted so far, 2 criminals have been sentenced the death penalty, while 267 criminals have been neutralized in police encounters.

A total of 977 accused have been detained under the NSA and illegal properties worth more than ₹4,137 crore have been seized from mafia elements. To ensure rapid policing, the UP-112 response time has been reduced from 25 minutes 42 seconds to 6 minutes 51 seconds.

To tackle cybercrime, cybercrime police stations are operational in all 75 districts of the state, while the ATS has arrested 148 terrorists. Additionally, 146 Rohingya, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, and other foreign nationals residing illegally have been arrested. Taking strict action against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Organization has successfully carried out 999 trap operations.

The Governor said, "Toward strengthening security institutions, 8 new forensic science laboratories have been established since 2017, with 6 more under construction. During this period, more than 2.19 lakh police recruitments have been made, 1.58 lakh personnel have been promoted, and recruitment processes are underway for 83,122 posts. To strengthen the police force, the budget allocation has been increased by nearly 150 percent. The enrollment of 41,424 Home Guards, construction of 6 new district jails including the Etawah Central Jail, and the premature release of 1,010 prisoners mark significant steps in prison reforms."

"To make the justice system accessible and effective, integrated court complexes have been approved in 10 districts, the Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University has been established in Prayagraj, 81 fast-track courts have been made permanent, 36 million cases have been disposed of through Lok Adalats, and 2,609 legal literacy camps have been organized-collectively strengthening a swift, transparent, and people-centric justice system in the state", she added.

Also Watch:

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure development, the Governor said that connectivity, transportation and logistics in Uttar Pradesh have been given a new direction. She informed that 168 development block headquarters have been connected with double-lane roads, while construction of 161 roads with a total length of 1,410 kilometers has been completed.

The state government has set a target of strengthening 46,600 kilometers of roads by 2025-26, of which nearly 28,000 kilometers have already been upgraded. Work is progressing rapidly to provide at least four-lane connectivity on major routes linked to inter-state and international borders, thereby significantly boosting trade, transportation, tourism, and industrial investment.