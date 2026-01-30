 UP Govt Releases ₹196.39 Crore To Boost Revenue Dept Infrastructure
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Govt Releases ₹196.39 Crore To Boost Revenue Dept Infrastructure

UP Govt Releases ₹196.39 Crore To Boost Revenue Dept Infrastructure

Under this initiative, a total amount of Rs 196.39 crore has been released in the financial year 2025-26 for the construction and repair of office and residential buildings being undertaken in various divisions, districts and tehsils of the state, through which construction works are being executed rapidly.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, construction and repair work of buildings associated with the Revenue Department is being carried out at a fast pace to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the Revenue Department.

Under this initiative, a total amount of Rs 196.39 crore has been released in the financial year 2025-26 for the construction and repair of office and residential buildings being undertaken in various divisions, districts and tehsils of the state, through which construction works are being executed rapidly.

Once completed, these projects will not only ensure smooth functioning of the Revenue Department but will also provide greater convenience to the people of the state in the conduct of revenue-related work.

With the objective of ensuring smooth operation of the Revenue Department’s work and accelerating development activities, construction and repair of revenue buildings is being carried out in various districts and tehsils of the state.

Under this, construction of Revenue buildings is in progress at Obra in Sonbhadra district, Loni in Ghaziabad, Amroha and Naugawan Sadat tehsils in Amroha, as well as Urai tehsil in Jalaun.

The executing agencies are carrying out the construction work at a fast pace. Along with this, repair work of Collectorate buildings is also underway in Gorakhpur, Meerut and Sambhal.

In the same sequence, construction of Revenue buildings is also being carried out in Naugarh tehsil of Siddharthnagar district, Bidhuna tehsil of Auraiya and Kurawali tehsil of Mainpuri.

Among these, the construction work of most of the buildings is almost complete, while the remaining works will be completed soon. The Collectorate and Revenue buildings will be equipped with modern facilities, where all kinds of revenue-related work can be carried out under one roof.

In this sequence, the state government has also provided financial approval for some new and approved projects. These include the allocation of funds for developing a multipurpose auditorium hall at the district headquarters in Maharajganj, the construction work of which has also commenced.

Along with this, construction and reparations of residential complexes for employees of the Revenue Department is also being undertaken.

In this sequence, works include the repair of the District Magistrate’s residence in Barabanki and the construction of Type-4 residences for Revenue officers in Ayodhya, along with the construction of residential buildings at Harraiya tehsil in Basti district.

Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...
article-image

In addition, approval processes for proposals of several other construction works are also progressing at a fast pace. These include proposed reconstruction of the Collectorate in Mirzapur, construction of office buildings of Sadar tehsil in Kanpur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar tehsil in Chandauli, Kasimabad and Sevarai tehsils in Ghazipur.

Along with this, proposals have also been submitted for the construction of court rooms in the office of the Commissioner of Meerut division, court room and office building of the Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) in Amroha.

In the same sequence, the approval process is also underway for proposals related to the construction of residential accommodations for departmental employees in tehsils of several districts including Ayodhya, Kanpur, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Varanasi, Agra and Jaunpur.

