 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered faster and more transparent financial approvals in Uttar Pradesh, raising the minister-level approval limit from ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore. Projects worth ₹50–150 crore will be cleared by the Finance Minister, while those above ₹150 crore will need the CM’s approval. He stressed strict timelines, cost control, and digital processes.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the financial approval process for projects in Uttar Pradesh to be faster, simpler and more transparent. The approval limit at the departmental minister level will be increased from ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore, projects costing ₹50–150 crore will be approved by the Finance Minister and the projects above ₹150 crore will require the Chief Minister’s approval.

He instructed all departments to ensure approval of their annual action plans by 15 April, warning that non-compliance would be reported directly to the Chief Minister’s Office. Any project witnessing a cost escalation of more than 15 percent will require fresh approval with proper justification.

Reviewing the Finance Department, the Chief Minister stressed time-bound execution, quality control, transparency and digital processes. He directed implementation of a State Guarantee Policy on the lines of the Central Government.

He emphasized timely monthly payment of honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, stating that the state should release funds from its own resources if the central assistance is delayed.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas
Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas

In 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh recorded capital expenditure of ₹1,10,555 crore, the highest in the country. Investment accounted for 9.39 percent of total expenditure, with key fiscal indicators remaining within FRBM norms. The state’s Composite Fiscal Health Index improved from 37 in 2014 to 45.9 in 2023, placing it in the top 'front-runner' category.

Read Also
Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...
article-image

The Chief Minister reviewed digital reforms in budget, treasury and pension systems, including cyber treasury and fully online bill processing, targeted for complete paperless operation by April 2026.

He also directed third-party quality audits by IITs, NITs and government technical institutions for major infrastructure projects, and mandated five-year, payment linked maintenance for all new government buildings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises Departmental Approval Limit To ₹50 Crore
UP Govt Releases ₹196.39 Crore To Boost Revenue Dept Infrastructure
UP Govt Releases ₹196.39 Crore To Boost Revenue Dept Infrastructure
Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Pressure On Judges
Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Pressure On Judges
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow