UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch 10-Day Swadeshi Mela Aimed At Boosting Local Industries

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the Swadeshi Mela from Gorakhpur on Friday. The fair aims to promote local products, strengthen small industries, and spread the message of “Vocal for Local” among the people. Although the Swadeshi Melas began informally in several districts on Thursday, their official launch will take place with the Chief Minister’s inauguration. The ten-day fairs are being organized at strategically chosen, commercially important locations in various cities to ensure easy public access and maximum participation.

Notably, instructions have been issued to organize Swadeshi Melas at the district level under the UP International Trade Show 2025. The district’s Minister-in-charge and other public representatives have been mandatorily invited to participate. The Deputy Commissioner of Industries of each district will serve as the nodal officer, overseeing all arrangements under the supervision of the District Magistrate to ensure smooth, dignified, and quality organization of the events.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Free stalls have been allocated to the Industries Department, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Mati Kala Board, Handloom and Textiles Department, Silk Department, Rural Livelihood Mission, CM Yuva, ODOP, Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana, PMEGP, Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme beneficiaries, funded units, self-help groups, and other local producers. In addition, stalls have been set up to promote various public welfare schemes and programs. The use of the GeM portal has been made mandatory for all purchases of goods and services at the fairs.

The Swadeshi Mela is also being observed as a GST Savings Festival. Information regarding the reduced GST rates announced by the Central and State governments is being shared with visitors to encourage the purchase of daily-use items ahead of Diwali and other festivities. To enhance the festive spirit, cultural and social programs will be organized at the local level in collaboration with the Culture Department, Yuvak Mangal Dal, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and various educational and voluntary organizations.

The fairs will serve as a major platform for local artisans, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, handicraftsmen, and rural industries to display and sell their products. Held across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Swadeshi Melas aim to transform the “Vocal for Local” campaign into a mass movement ahead of Diwali, revitalizing both rural and urban economies. The state government’s vision extends beyond mere product exhibitions; it seeks to empower small artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them with financial support and direct market access.