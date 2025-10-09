Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Govt Launches 'Bal Vivah Ko Na' Campaign To End Child Marriage In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Govt Launches 'Bal Vivah Ko Na' Campaign To End Child Marriage In Uttar Pradesh | Representation Image

Lucknow: Under the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign, the Yogi Government has launched a landmark drive against child marriage. During International Girl Child Week (October 3–11), the ‘Bal Vivah Ko Na’ program was held across all districts, where girls and women reaffirmed their commitment to reject this social evil and embrace education and self-reliance.

The campaign not only raised awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage but also honoured courageous girls who, despite societal pressure, chose schooling over early marriage. Data from NFHS-5 (2019–21) shows that Uttar Pradesh’s child marriage rate is 15.8%, below the national average of 23.3%. The government’s interventions over the past five years have prevented over 2,000 potential child marriages and rescued hundreds of girls, moving the state closer to its goal of being child marriage-free by 2030.

Led by the Department of Women and Child Development, the campaign included community dialogues, seminars, plays, debates, and lectures in schools, panchayats, and community centres. Experts, teachers, social workers, and girls discussed the educational, health, and social consequences of child marriage, including disrupted schooling, early pregnancies, higher maternal and infant mortality, and increased risks of domestic violence and exploitation.

The program also emphasized legal enforcement under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, with district probation officers designated as prohibition officers. However, the campaign highlighted that alongside law enforcement, changing family mindsets is crucial. Mission Shakti 5.0 has actively engaged fathers and brothers to sensitize families about girls’ rights.

By celebrating girls who stand against societal pressure, the campaign reinforces that every girl has the right to decide her own future, turning awareness into action and fostering self-reliance and empowerment. This campaign by the Yogi Government is a revolutionary step toward women’s empowerment.

Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, said, “Child marriage is not only a social evil, but also a gross violation of rights of girls. The government is strengthening girls through education, self-reliance, and empowerment. The courage of our daughters will build a new Uttar Pradesh. Only through collective effort can this evil practice be eradicated.”