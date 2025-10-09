UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Akhilesh Yadav Of Removing Kanshi Ram’s Name From Institutions

UP Minister Aseem Arun |

Lucknow: Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun of the Yogi government launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of removing Kanshi Ram’s name from districts, medical colleges, and institutions. Citing examples such as Lucknow’s Language University and Saharanpur’s Super Specialty Hospital, Arun claimed Akhilesh demeaned these issues when they were raised and questioned why he now invokes the names of Baba Saheb and Kanshi Ram after years of disrespect.

On the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, Arun paid tribute and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath are continuing his legacy of social justice. He acknowledged Mayawati’s appreciation for their efforts in maintaining memorials and promoting welfare programs.

Arun alleged that Akhilesh is trying to gain political advantage as Scheduled Caste communities have distanced themselves from him and emphasized that the public sees through his duplicity. He asserted that BJP workers consistently serve all sections of society, particularly Scheduled Castes, and that Akhilesh’s political tricks will fail, as the party remains focused on real issues and social welfare.