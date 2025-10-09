UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Speed Up Drinking Water & Industrial Projects In Jhansi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Jhansi: During his visit to Jhansi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local officials and public representatives at the Convention Center to review law-and-order and development initiatives. The Chief Minister inquired about ongoing Bundelkhand projects and stressed the need for their timely and high-quality completion. Officials presented district progress and security status through a detailed presentation.

CM Yogi directed that drinking water projects be completed efficiently and to high standards. He also instructed that investors under BIDA begin projects within three years, with land acquisition finalized beforehand. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of youth training for self-reliance, enabling them to secure employment in regional industries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the police to maintain zero tolerance against mafia activities and hold regular meetings with public representatives to address local concerns. Under Mission Shakti, he directed strict measures to prevent harassment of school-going girls and ordered increased foot patrolling during the festive season.

The CM called for nodal officers for all development projects to ensure regular monitoring. Farmers affected by excessive rainfall are to receive prompt compensation, with grants directly transferred to their accounts. To promote women’s self-help groups, cow dung-based paint produced by them will be used in government buildings across the district and state.

CM Yogi also encouraged boosting basil production by linking farmers with the local Vaidyanath firm and urged public representatives to enrol as many patients as possible in the TB-free campaign for Jhansi district.

The meeting was attended by State Government Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State Manohar Lal Panth alias Mannu Kori, Jhansi Mayor Bihari Lal Arya, Sadar MLA Ravi Sharma, Babina MLA Rajiv Singh Paricha, Mauranipur MLA Dr. Rashmi Arya, Garautha MLA Jawahar Lal Rajput, MLCs Rama Niranjan, Ramtirth Singhal, and Dr. Babu Lal Tiwari, District Panchayat President Pawan Gautam, Jhansi Division Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey, DIG Akash Kulhari, DM Mridul Chaudhary, SSP BBGTS Murthy, and other official