 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all complaints, assuring citizens that addressing public grievances remains a top priority of the government.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with each visitor during the Janta Darshan on Monday and patiently heard grievances from people across various districts of the state. After receiving applications from the public, the Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate action, reiterating that illegal encroachments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasized that strict action against land mafias and anti-social elements is ongoing and will continue with full force.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all complaints, assuring citizens that addressing public grievances remains a top priority of the government.

Several visitors raised complaints related to land encroachment and assault. The Chief Minister personally listened to their grievances, accepted their applications, and directed officials to expedite hearings and ensure swift disposal of legal and revenue-related cases at the district level.

Emphasizing that maintaining law and order is the government’s foremost responsibility, he warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He further instructed administrative and police officers at the district, division, range, and zone levels to continue taking the strictest possible action against land mafias and bullies.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Interview – Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP Confident Of Mahayuti Mayor As Ameet Satam Flags Development, Security And Anti-Corruption Push
FPJ Interview – Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP Confident Of Mahayuti Mayor As Ameet Satam Flags Development, Security And Anti-Corruption Push
West Bengal News: BJP–TMC Clash Erupts Over Abhishek Banerjee Posters At Vivekananda Ancestral Home
West Bengal News: BJP–TMC Clash Erupts Over Abhishek Banerjee Posters At Vivekananda Ancestral Home
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Read Also
'World Cannot Function Without India': Yogi Adityanath's Big Claim At AI Impact Summit In Lucknow |...
article-image

During the session, some individuals suffering from serious illnesses also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that the government is committed to providing financial support for healthcare. He advised them to obtain treatment cost estimates from the hospitals as soon as possible, assuring that financial assistance would be released immediately upon receipt of the estimates. He made it clear that treatment would not be delayed due to lack of funds.

Many children attended the Janta Darshan along with their parents, where the Chief Minister once again displayed his affection for children. He inquired about their well-being, interacted warmly with them, and distributed chocolates. Advising parents to take special care of their children during the cold weather, the Chief Minister’s reassuring words were met with heartfelt gratitude from the families present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda Gave India A Global Spiritual Identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Swami Vivekananda Gave India A Global Spiritual Identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

UP Shivers Under Cold Wave As Fog Blankets 25 Districts, 2 Die In Chitrakoot

UP Shivers Under Cold Wave As Fog Blankets 25 Districts, 2 Die In Chitrakoot