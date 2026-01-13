 Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud

Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud

Sambhal Police have attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in an insurance fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore, with investigations spanning over 12 states.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Sambhal Police attach properties worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to members of an inter-state insurance fraud gang | Representational Image

Sambhal, Jan 12: The Sambhal Police have attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in a massive insurance fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore. The action, taken under court orders, targeted assets in Sambhal, Varanasi, Badaun and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

Modus operandi and scale of racket

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, the modus operandi of the gang involved insuring unsuspecting individuals and later filing fraudulent claims to pocket the money. The investigation has uncovered that the network was active in more than 12 states.

Alarmingly, police have also linked several murders to the gang, allegedly committed to claim life insurance payouts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month

Arrests and investigation status

More than 70 accused have been arrested in connection with the racket, and over 25 FIRs have been registered across districts including Moradabad, Badaun and Amroha. Police alleged that the gang received assistance from ASHA workers, investigation agencies, insurance company and bank employees.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Senior BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar Signals Political Comeback, Ayodhya Likely...
article-image

A chargesheet against 25 accused has already been filed in court, and the process of identifying more illegally acquired assets is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi...

Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi...

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP

UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals

UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals