Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud

Sambhal Police attach properties worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to members of an inter-state insurance fraud gang | Representational Image

Sambhal, Jan 12: The Sambhal Police have attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in a massive insurance fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore. The action, taken under court orders, targeted assets in Sambhal, Varanasi, Badaun and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

Modus operandi and scale of racket

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, the modus operandi of the gang involved insuring unsuspecting individuals and later filing fraudulent claims to pocket the money. The investigation has uncovered that the network was active in more than 12 states.

Alarmingly, police have also linked several murders to the gang, allegedly committed to claim life insurance payouts.

Arrests and investigation status

More than 70 accused have been arrested in connection with the racket, and over 25 FIRs have been registered across districts including Moradabad, Badaun and Amroha. Police alleged that the gang received assistance from ASHA workers, investigation agencies, insurance company and bank employees.

Also Watch:

A chargesheet against 25 accused has already been filed in court, and the process of identifying more illegally acquired assets is underway.