 Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts

Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts

The UPESSC is set to launch its e-requisition portal this week, enabling recruitment for around 24,000 vacant teaching posts across aided colleges and secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh after prolonged delays.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission prepares to roll out its e-requisition portal to kickstart large-scale teacher recruitment | AI Generated Representational Image

Prayagraj, Jan 12: The process for large-scale teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh is set to gain momentum, with the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) preparing to launch its e-requisition portal later this week.

Once the portal goes live, the Directorates of Higher Education and Secondary Education will be able to submit online requisitions for vacant teaching posts.

Portal testing completed

According to officials, technical testing of the portal has been completed by the National Informatics Centre and the Commission. Testing by the Secondary Education Department has also concluded, while the Higher Education Department is expected to complete its review shortly.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

After approval, requisitions will be scrutinised and placed before the Commission’s meeting, following which vacancy notifications will be issued.

Around 24,000 posts proposed

The proposed recruitment covers around 24,000 posts across aided colleges and aided secondary schools. These include approximately 950 assistant professor posts and about 100 principal posts in aided colleges.

In aided secondary schools, vacancies include nearly 1,500 principals, around 1,000 headmasters, about 2,700 postgraduate teachers (PGT), and more than 16,100 trained graduate teachers (TGT) and assistant teachers.

Additionally, nearly 1,890 assistant teacher posts are proposed for affiliated primary schools.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi...
article-image

Recruitment process to begin

The absence of an e-requisition portal had delayed recruitment since the formation of the Commission. With its launch, the formal recruitment process is expected to begin. However, recruitment in certain other categories may take more time due to pending regulations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000...

Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000...

Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi...

Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi...

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP