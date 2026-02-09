 UP Budget Session To Begin February 9, Governor Anandiben Patel To Address Legislature
On 10 February, condolence will be expressed over the demise of current and former members of the House. The proceedings of the House are proposed to continue until 20 February.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the year 2026-27 will commence from 9 February. On the first day of the session, Monday, the address of the Honorable Governor Anandiben Patel will be delivered before both Houses of the Legislature, namely the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad.

On 11 February (Wednesday), Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the Budget for the financial year 2026-27. After this, discussion will be held on the Governor’s Address in the form of a motion of thanks.

The House will function regularly until 13 February. On 14 and 15 February, being Saturday and Sunday respectively, the sittings of the House will remain adjourned. From 16 February, the proceedings of the House will commence again.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has requested all members to cooperate for the successful conduct of the House. At the same time, the Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to all members to place issues related to the public in the House and, through healthy discussion, extend cooperation to the government in order to give momentum to the development of the state.

