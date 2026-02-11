UP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development

ANI

Lucknow: Rural development has been given priority in the Budget 2026-27. A proposal is made to spend Rs 25,500 crore to accelerate housing, roads and livelihood generation along with fulfilling the basic needs of villages.

A total provision of Rs 25,500 crore is proposed for rural development schemes. Out of this, Rs 4,580 crore has been allocated for the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Rs 5,544 crore for the VB G Ram G Yojana. Through these schemes, the aim is to link self help groups and rural families with sustainable employment opportunities.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, against a target of 36.56 lakh houses from the year 2016-17 to 2025-26, a total of 36.37 lakh houses have been completed. The remaining houses under construction are being completed at the earliest. A provision of Rs 6,102 crore is proposed for the scheme.

Similarly, under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin, against a target of 4.61 lakh houses from the year 2018-19 to 2025-26, 3.67 lakh houses have been completed so far. The remaining houses are being completed at a fast pace.

A provision of Rs 822 crore is proposed for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which will further strengthen connectivity in villages.