 UP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development

UP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development

A total provision of Rs 25,500 crore is proposed for rural development schemes. Out of this, Rs 4,580 crore has been allocated for the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Rs 5,544 crore for the VB G Ram G Yojana. Through these schemes, the aim is to link self help groups and rural families with sustainable employment opportunities.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Lucknow: Rural development has been given priority in the Budget 2026-27. A proposal is made to spend Rs 25,500 crore to accelerate housing, roads and livelihood generation along with fulfilling the basic needs of villages.

A total provision of Rs 25,500 crore is proposed for rural development schemes. Out of this, Rs 4,580 crore has been allocated for the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Rs 5,544 crore for the VB G Ram G Yojana. Through these schemes, the aim is to link self help groups and rural families with sustainable employment opportunities.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, against a target of 36.56 lakh houses from the year 2016-17 to 2025-26, a total of 36.37 lakh houses have been completed. The remaining houses under construction are being completed at the earliest. A provision of Rs 6,102 crore is proposed for the scheme.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s...
article-image

Similarly, under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin, against a target of 4.61 lakh houses from the year 2018-19 to 2025-26, 3.67 lakh houses have been completed so far. The remaining houses are being completed at a fast pace.

FPJ Shorts
Kanpur Lamborghini Case Takes Sharp U-Turn, Courtroom Drama Plays Out Like Jolly LLB
Kanpur Lamborghini Case Takes Sharp U-Turn, Courtroom Drama Plays Out Like Jolly LLB
Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming Technological Superpower
Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming Technological Superpower
Maharashtra Ends Separate NA Permission For Land Conversion
Maharashtra Ends Separate NA Permission For Land Conversion
Big Red Favoured For P D Bolton Trophy At Mahalaxmi
Big Red Favoured For P D Bolton Trophy At Mahalaxmi

A provision of Rs 822 crore is proposed for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which will further strengthen connectivity in villages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur Lamborghini Case Takes Sharp U-Turn, Courtroom Drama Plays Out Like Jolly LLB
Kanpur Lamborghini Case Takes Sharp U-Turn, Courtroom Drama Plays Out Like Jolly LLB
Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming Technological...
Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming Technological...
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹25,500 Crore Boost For Rural Development
Infrastructure And Industrial Development Gain Momentum, Provision Of 27,103 Crore, Emphasis On...
Infrastructure And Industrial Development Gain Momentum, Provision Of 27,103 Crore, Emphasis On...
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna Unveils Farmer-Focused Budget With Higher Agri Outlay
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna Unveils Farmer-Focused Budget With Higher Agri Outlay