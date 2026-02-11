‘Ga Raha Hai Geet UP': UP Finance Minister Recites Shayari During Budget Speech

UP Finance Minister Recites Shayari During Budget Speech |

Lucknow: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the Yogi Government’s Budget in the Assembly, highlighted the achievements of the State Government through sher-o-shayari. He explained how the work done by the Yogi Government has brought significant change in the overall situation. Khanna made extensive use of poetry in his speech. While praising every achievement of Uttar Pradesh, he also took a swipe at previous governments through his verses.

Khanna mentioned that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh’s development and law and order model has received widespread appreciation. Praising every initiative of the Yogi Government, he recited:

Kabile tareef hai, andaaz ek-ek kaam ka

Ga raha hai geet UP, Yogi ji ke naam ka

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worked tirelessly from the very first day of his tenure for the development of every section and every region of the state. Presenting his perspective on Yogi Adityanath’s resolve, Khanna recited:

Yahi junoon, yahi khwab mera hai

Diya jala ke roshni kar doon, jahan andhera hai.

Suresh Khanna also focused on the rapid expansion of modern technology and information technology in Uttar Pradesh under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister and the capable leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that in the near future, the state will certainly establish its identity as the IT hub of the country. Referring to the government’s hard work and dedication, he said:

Sitaara banke aasman mein wahi chamakte hain

Dubo dete hain jo apne aapko paseene mein

Suresh Khanna also took a dig at the neglect of ancient cultural heritage during previous governments. He spoke about the transformed condition of these heritage sites under the present government. He stated that under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the government has worked towards the revival of cultural and religious heritage. The Finance Minister also informed that tourism has received a boost in the state, creating new employment opportunities.

Ye alag baat hai tum na badlo magar zamana badal raha hai.

Gulab patthar pe khil rahe hain, chirag aandhiyon mein jal rahe hain.

He also mentioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s inclusive vision and concern for the welfare of women, children, workers and the weaker sections of society. Highlighting the Chief Minister’s foresight, determination and tireless efforts, he recited:

Badi mushkil se koi subah muskurati hai,

Gham ki har shaam dabe paon chali jaati hai.

Waqt lagta hi nahin zindagi badalne mein,

Par badalne mein waqt, zindagi lag jaati hai.

In the concluding verse of his speech, he referred to the vision of a safe, healthy, civilised and prosperous society in the state. He said that the government’s working style is inspired by a philosophy of life, and expressed his sentiments in these words:

Baat anmol bahut hai ye zindagi ke liye, bata raha hoon falsafa main har kisi ke liye.

Ponch sakte ho to dukhiyon ke ponch lo aansu, na jiyen aap faqat apni hi khushi ke liye.