Budget Allocates Funds For Tablets, Smartphones Under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing journalists at the Assembly Hall on Tuesday, provided a detailed overview of the Budget for the financial year 2026-27. He stated that the state government has made several significant announcements aimed at digitally empowering youth, modernizing the education system, and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in emerging technological sectors.

Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, adequate funds have been allocated to provide tablets and smartphones to young people. The objective is to digitally empower the youth of the state so that they can access online education, skill development programs, and modern employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister stated that special initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen the MSME sector. He added, ”In particular, the Budget proposes modernization of old blanket manufacturing units. Every year, additional provisions are required for blanket distribution to the poor. Modernization of the blanket industry will not only enhance production capacity but also generate local employment.”

Provisions have also been made to take the IT and electronics sector to new heights. Under the Uttar Pradesh AI Mission, the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence and Indian AI Data Labs has been announced. Budgetary provisions have also been made for setting up a Cyber Security Operation Center to prevent cyber fraud.

With the growing demand for data centers in the state and several already being established, a dedicated Data Center Cluster essential for AI development has been announced, with separate budget allocation. This initiative is expected to accelerate technological investments in the state.

In the education sector, the government has decided to build upon its previously successful models. Based on Operation Kayakalp and the Atal Residential School model established for orphaned children and children of construction workers, CM Composite Schools will now be set up under the Basic Education Council. The Budget provides funds for establishing two CM Composite Schools in each of the 75 districts of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that in development blocks where Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas have not yet been established or where there has been long-standing demand, provisions have been made for their expansion.

The government has also announced major relief for non-teaching staff, honorary teachers, and other teachers working in council schools, secondary schools, and higher educational institutions. Budgetary provisions have been made to provide them with cashless treatment facilities on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, enabling all categories of teachers to benefit.

Additionally, the use of AI will begin from the secondary education level, with special budget allocation for this purpose. Keeping in mind the health and hygiene of girls, provisions have also been made for the distribution of free sanitary napkins.

To provide a new direction to youth skill development, funds have been allocated for establishing Dream Skill Lab Clusters. In the field of technical education, the state government has taken special initiatives in emerging sectors such as AI, digital technology, defense manufacturing, semiconductors, data centers, and data science to strengthen the convergence of education, skills, technology, and empowerment. New technical education programs have been introduced to make the state more competitive in these fields.

The Chief Minister announced the STEM AI Mission to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Under this mission, government polytechnic institutes and other technical institutions will be integrated through a comprehensive program. This includes the establishment of AI-enabled labs, skill development activities, and the availability of AI-related study material in the local language, Hindi.

Renowned institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU, and other prestigious organizations will be associated as knowledge partners for deep-tech initiatives. Special budgetary provisions have been made for this purpose.