Infrastructure And Industrial Development Gain Momentum, Provision Of 27,103 Crore, Emphasis On Increasing Investment |

Lucknow: In the budget for the financial year 2026-27, the state government proposes a provision of 27,103 crore rupees, giving priority to infrastructure and industrial development. This amount is 13 percent higher compared to the year 2025-26, which makes it clear that the government is committed to industrial expansion, investment promotion, and strengthening basic infrastructure.

A provision of 5,000 crore rupees is made for the Mukhyamantri Audyogik Kshetra Vistaarikaran evam Naye Audyogik Kshetra Protsahan Yojana. The objective of this initiative is to increase investment and employment opportunities in the state through the establishment of new industrial areas and the expansion of existing areas.

Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the process of distribution of tablets and smartphones to youth continues. To promote digital empowerment, a provision of 2,374 crore rupees is made in this scheme. Under the Atal Infrastructure Mission, 2,000 crore rupees is proposed for infrastructure development so that necessary basic facilities are available for industrial activities.

A provision of 1,000 crore rupees is made for the implementation of the incentive policy-2023 announced to attract foreign investment in the state. Its objective is to motivate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Fortune-500 companies to invest in the state. The Defence Industrial Corridor project also progresses rapidly.

So far, MoUs are signed for the establishment of 200 defence industries. These are expected to bring an investment of 35,280 crore rupees and provide direct employment to 53,263 people. These provisions in the budget make it clear that the government works on a concrete strategy to take the state’s economy to new heights through industrial development and investment attraction.

The Uttar Pradesh government, while accelerating the strategy to promote industrial development and capital investment parallel to expressway projects in the budget, increases the provision for industrial corridor development in the current financial year from 300 crore rupees to 900 crore rupees.

For the new link expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressway, a provision of 1,400 crore rupees is made instead of 675 crore rupees, while the budget for the access-controlled greenfield expressway from Jewar Airport to Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr increases from 1,000 crore to 1,100 crore rupees.

Similarly, for the proposed greenfield route from Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway (district Hardoi via Farrukhabad), the provision increases from 900 crore to 1,250 crore rupees. For the construction of the Vindhya Expressway connecting Ganga Expressway to Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra, and for the extension of Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar, a provision of 500-500 crore rupees is made respectively.

In addition, 500 crore rupees is also allocated for the construction of the Vindhya Expressway–Purvanchal Link Spur from Sonbhadra through Chandauli and Ghazipur. Meanwhile, with the objective of giving a green direction to the industrial landscape, a budget provision of 119.37 crore rupees is made to provide incentives to investors under the Uttar Pradesh Bio-plastic Industrial Policy 2024. This entire framework indicates a strategy to decisively move the state towards an expressway-based industrial economy.