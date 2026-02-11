UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna Unveils Farmer-Focused Budget With Higher Agri Outlay |

Lucknow: Presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that empowering farmers, youth, women and workers and creating employment opportunities, remain the government’s top priorities. Reflecting this commitment, the budget places strong emphasis on agriculture, with an allocation of ₹10,888 crore. Significant provisions have also been made for livestock, fisheries, food and civil supplies and horticulture departments.

The Finance Minister stated that the allocation for agriculture schemes in 2026-27 is about 20% higher than in 2025-26. Targets have been set for food grain production of 753.55 lakh metric tonnes and oilseed production of 48.18 lakh metric tonnes. Under the externally aided UP-AGRIES project proposed by Aquabridge, ₹155 crore has been allocated for world-class hatcheries and training centres under aquaculture infrastructure. Additionally, ₹245 crore has been provided for setting up Agri-Export Hubs and ₹75 crore for a revolving fund scheme for Farmer Producer Organisations.

An allocation of ₹637.84 crore has been made to convert diesel pump sets into solar pumps. The National Mission on Natural Farming is being implemented across all districts over 94,300 hectares, with a budget provision of ₹298 crore.

For uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers’ private tubewells, ₹2,400 crore has been proposed. Under the Uttar Pradesh Seed Self-Reliance Policy 2024, ₹251 crore has been allocated for a Seed Park Development Project and about ₹103 crore for the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Samriddhi Yojana."

The budget provides ₹2,832 crore for horticulture and food processing, over 7% higher than the previous year. This includes ₹715 crore for the National Horticulture Mission, ₹478 crore for the PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, ₹300 crore for implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy 2022 and ₹25 crore for the Chief Minister State Horticulture Development Scheme.

Under the cooperative sector, dairy development programs are being run through 19 milk unions. The proposed dairy project in Mathura has been revised from a capacity of 30,000 litres to 1 lakh litres per day, with a budget provision of ₹23 crore. For strengthening and revival of milk unions, ₹107 crore has been allocated for formation of 220 new milk societies and reorganisation of 450 existing ones.

At present, 12,38,547 cattle are protected in 7,497 cow shelters across the state, with 155 large cow protection centers under construction. Under the Chief Minister Participation Scheme and Nutrition Mission, 1,13,631 livestock farmers have been entrusted with 1,81,418 cattle and are receiving ₹50 per animal per day through DBT. A provision of ₹2,000 crore has been made for maintenance of stray cattle and ₹100 crore for setting up large cow protection centers. Additionally, ₹253 crore has been allocated for animal disease control and ₹155 crore for strengthening veterinary hospitals and centers. For the first time, mobile veterinary units have been included under the central Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme.

Under the "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana", allocations of ₹195 crore and ₹115 crore have been made for male and female components respectively, and ₹190 crore for integrated aqua parks. A new state scheme with a provision of ₹100 crore has been proposed for modern fish wholesale markets, integrated aqua parks and fish processing centers.

A total provision of about ₹20,124 crore has been made for food and civil supplies schemes, including ₹15,480 crore for the Annapoorti Scheme, ₹1,500 crore for the free LPG cylinder refilling scheme and ₹500 crore for construction of Annapurna Bhawans.