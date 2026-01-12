Swami Vivekananda Gave India A Global Spiritual Identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Swami Vivekananda played a major role in introducing India’s eternal culture and spiritual consciousness on the global stage. He gave India and Indianness a new identity. Swami Vivekananda’s inspiration guides us in every situation along with moving forward. CM described his journey from Narendra to Swami Vivekananda as a journey from a seeker to a path breaker. The Chief Minister said that Swami Vivekananda made ‘Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved’ the mantra of life. His message was - success cannot be achieved until there is focus on the goal, steadfastness on resolve, and continuity in action. No one can stop the one who internalizes this sentiment from succeeding. CM urged the youth with willpower and resolve can become agents of change. Inspiration to go beyond the beaten path propels us forward.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed these views at the program organized on National Youth Day on Monday at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan with the resolve of ‘Youth Power-National Power’. The Chief Minister viewed the exhibition and short film here. He presented Swami Vivekananda Youth Award to 10 youths, three Yuva Mangal Dals, and three Mahila Mangal Dals. CM paid homage to Mata Sahiba Jijabai, who shaped national hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on her sacred birth anniversary.

CM Yogi said that Swami Vivekananda represented that India which had almost lost its self-realization due to dormant consciousness. At that time, a handful of foreign invaders succeeded in enslaving India. A few people were looting India. Its civilization, culture, and traditions were being humiliated. In that era, the youth monk Swami Vivekananda played a pivotal role in awakening the dormant consciousness and making India aware with the self-realization of Indianness.

CM Yogi said that in the Chicago Parliament of Religions, Swami Vivekananda had said that I come from that tradition of India which has always shown the path of human welfare. We had intellect, opulence, and strength, but we did not impose our views forcibly, because whenever suffering humanity turned to India, India gave it shelter, protection, and nurturance. I am proud to be a Hindu. This proclamation was energizing for the nation. Every Hindu in India has the culture to make it the mantra of life.

CM said that Swami Vivekananda had firm faith that India would establish itself as the world guru on the strength of youth power and spiritual consciousness. Today, we are seeing it taking concrete shape. On the eve of independence in 1947, the country underwent painful partition. Massacres in lakhs hurt every Indian. No Indian could celebrate independence, but when the country completed 75 years of independence, under PM Modi’s leadership, people connected with the Amrit Mahotsav of independence from the soul and inner self. Those who could not join directly moved forward by becoming part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. PM Modi clearly stated in 2022 while giving the vision of Viksit Bharat that what kind of India is needed when 100 years of independence are completed.

CM Modi said that the India which no one listened to earlier, today the world cannot function without that India. This is India’s strength and capability. Today, when Modi ji speaks, the world follows. Amid the global turmoil, every country is saying Modi ji, you do something. India’s youth power is the symbol of this faith in Modi ji. CM Yogi called upon the youth power to join the Viksit 2047 campaign.

CM placed two expectations before Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal. He said that work is underway for playgrounds in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums at development block level, and big stadiums in every district. Yuva and Mahila Mangal Dals should also play an active role in this effort and become part of the campaign. Form sports teams at gram panchayat level, different teams at nyaya panchayat level, then become part of competitions at block, district, division, and state level, so that good teams are prepared at every level. This will provide a platform for new youths to advance. CM mentioned PM Modi’s vision ‘Kheloge to Khelenge’ and said that Khelo India, Fit India Movement, MP sports competitions, rural leagues by state government, MLA sports competitions are ongoing. If youth participate in sports competitions, they will play a major role in village development through teamwork. He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs. Said, we will run a campaign against drugs, you provide confidential information, the government will confiscate the property of drug traffickers. Drugs hollow out the youth generation, society, and nation, hence there is a need for a strike against it.

CM emphasized water conservation to the members of Yuva and Mahila Mangal Dal. He said, get check dams, Amrit Sarovar, and revival of filled old wells done in villages. Stand in the direction of water conservation. From next time, special emphasis will be given on environment-water conservation in awards. The Chief Minister said that technical and physical monitoring of works will be done. Those who prove themselves in this competition will be given special importance in the state-level Swami Vivekananda Youth Award. Every district has old rivers, but many have encroachments. Motivate villagers for shramdaan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new scheme ‘Viksit Bharat- Jai Ram ji’. Through this, employment generation is to be done in every village. Its funds can be used to move towards river revival. Emphasizing ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ by every citizen in the village during monsoon, the Chief Minister said that in 8 years, intensive tree plantation and development work in UP have made UP number one among big states, increasing green cover.

CM inspired the awarded youths to work with team spirit in the village along with sports competitions. He said that no one should be allowed to encroach on playgrounds, mini stadiums, stadiums. Do water conservation campaign, river-well revival, extensive tree plantation. CM gave the target of 35 crore tree plantation in the first week of July.

CM told the youth that everything is possible with effort. Many schemes are running for the youth. Under Mission Rozgar by the double engine government, government jobs have been given to 9 lakh youths of UP. Now, no recommendations, money transactions, and ‘Mahabharat ke Rishte’ can step out for recovery, if they do so now, they will go to jail. Investment proposals worth 15 lakh crore have been brought to the ground. Traditional enterprises have been promoted through ODOP. Combining both, employment and job guarantee has been given to two crore youths. Schemes like PM Startup and PM Standup have been implemented for self-employment. For digital empowerment, smartphones and tablets are being distributed to two crore youths, so far 50 lakh youths have been connected. He also gave complete information about CM Yuva Scheme and said that more than one lakh youths have benefited so far.

CM said that youth should learn about AI, machine learning, robotics, drone technology etc. and use them more and more to create employment. For this, centers have been developed in UP in partnership with Tata Technology, Samsung etc. Today, UP has the lowest unemployment rate. Youth have been given work and made capable in technology. There are infinite possibilities within UP. Along with investment, tourism is also becoming a major medium of employment. Now there is no curfew-riot in UP, everything is fine here. More than 66 crore devotees came in Mahakumbh. Earlier, even lakhs of people did not come to UP, now 66-67 crore people come to tourist places. Employment is being generated through guides, taxi drivers, hotels, restaurants etc.

CM said that youth need to be prepared for innovation, research-development, and new areas of employment. CM also highlighted the challenges of technology. He said that along with technology and progress, ethics, discipline, and social sensitivity are also essential. UP has better infrastructure, a great ecosystem for startups. Swami Vivekananda also said that youth are the real architects of the country. India will be established as the world guru only when the youth power advances with strength.

On this occasion, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava, Sports and Youth Welfare Department Secretary Suhas L.Y. etc. were present.