PM Modi Visits Yamuna Expressway, Noida Airport & Industry Stalls At UPITS 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the mR-20 Drone, used in Operation Sindoor, during a walkthrough of the exhibition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, in Greater Noida on Thursday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) |

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) on Thursday at the Expo Mart Exhibition Centre in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited Hall No. 3, where he reviewed the stalls of the Yamuna Expressway Authority, Noida International Airport, Havells Group, Minda Spark Group, and International Film City.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, Officer-in-Charge of Hall No. 3 and Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Authority/Noida International Airport, welcomed the Prime Minister.

Several leading industrialists and dignitaries, including film actor and producer Boney Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor, Ashish Bhutani, Christoph Schellmann (CEO, Noida International Airport Limited), industrialist Shekhar Agarwal, Priyagold Group Director, DS Group Senior Vice President ML Jaiswal, Havells Group Executive President Rajiv Goyal, senior representatives of Varun Beverages Group, and Harshvardhan Govil, met CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and lauded the initiatives and achievements of the Authority.

At the Yamuna Expressway Authority’s pavilion, stalls were set up by Priyagold, SAEIL Solar, NAEC Cluster, Minda Spark, Havells, International Film City, Galgotias University, MGM Educational Group, Amity University, Patanjali Group, Toy Association, Ingtong Company, along with companies from the Medical Devices Park such as Alenger, Polymedicure, Medicis, Sion Med, Romson, Allied Medical, Narang, and Madhu Instruments.

A model of the Noida International Airport was the key highlight of the Authority’s stall. Detailed information was also showcased on the progress of the Medical Devices Park, International Film City, proposed Fintech City, Semiconductor Park, Educational Hub, and Heritage City projects. To engage visitors, an "Anushka Robot" was also deployed.

Representing the Authority, Special Executive Officer Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, Shailendra Kumar Singh, Senior Staff Officer Nandkishore Sundariyal, and AGM (Industry) Smita Singh were present during the Prime Minister’s visit.