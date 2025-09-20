Paddy Procurement In Western Uttar Pradesh Will Begin On October 1

Representational image |

Under the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26, paddy procurement will begin in western Uttar Pradesh from October 1, while in the divisions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, procurement will begin from November 1. Registration for the process has already started on September 1. The procurement in western UP will continue till January 31, 2026, and in eastern UP till February 28, 2026. The government has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy this year. The MSP for paddy (common) has been fixed at Rs 2369 per quintal and (grade A) at Rs 2389 per quintal.

The government has made farmers' registrations mandatory for selling paddy. Farmers must register on the food and civil supplies department website fcs.up.gov.in or on the mobile app UP KISAN MITRA. Procurement will be done only from registered farmers. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, for any assistance or information, farmers can call on the toll-free number 18001800150. They can also contact their district food marketing officer, tehsil regional marketing officer, or block marketing inspector.

Paddy procurement will start in the western Uttar Pradesh divisions from October 1 and will continue till January 31, 2026. Procurement will take place in the divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi. In the Lucknow division, procurement will also take place in the districts of Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur during this same period.

Paddy procurement will begin in the eastern Uttar Pradesh division from November 1. Procurement will take place in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj. In addition, procurement will also begin in the Lucknow division districts of Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao from November 1, and it will continue till February 28, 2026.

Registration for paddy procurement commenced on September 20 (1 PM), with approximately 10,000 farmers registering for paddy sale on the department’s portal. According to the department, an OTP-based single registration system has been introduced for paddy sales. Farmers can register by entering the OTP received via SMS on their mobile phones. Payments will be made directly into farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. To prevent middlemen and ensure transparency, procurement at purchase centres will be done only through e-POP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices with biometric verification of farmers.