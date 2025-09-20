Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Mission Shakti-5.0 To Strengthen Women’s Safety And Empowerment In UP; VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Mission Shakti-5.0, launching statewide women’s safety and empowerment initiatives | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ambitious “Mission Shakti-5.0” campaign, dedicated to women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, at the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "While daughters were once unsafe, today they are confidently forging their own path." Emphasizing that women’s respect remains his government’s top priority, he highlighted the unprecedented transformation in the status of women in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. He remarked, “When the government’s intentions are clear, schemes naturally find their way.”

Statewide Implementation of Mission Shakti Centres

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched Mission Shakti Centres in all 1,647 police stations across the state by pressing a button. He released the centers’ SOP manuals, informational booklets, and the "Sashakt Nari, Samradh Pradesh” folder. Ministers and officials from all districts joined this historic moment via video conferencing.

'मिशन शक्ति' ने पूरे प्रदेश में हमारी मातृशक्ति को सुरक्षा व सम्मान दिलाते हुए उन्हें स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर अग्रसर करने के अभियान को गति दी है, जिसके सकारात्मक परिणाम आज स्पष्ट रूप से दिखाई दे रहे हैं।



इस क्रम में आज नारी सुरक्षा, सम्मान एवं स्वावलंबन के लिए समर्पित 'मिशन… pic.twitter.com/AxBjqP9VTl — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2025

Achievements and Growth in Women’s Representation

Expressing his pride at the launch of the campaign’s fifth phase, CM Yogi recalled that when Mission Shakti began in 2020, many were uncertain about its scope, theme, and impact.

However, with its focus on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, the campaign has since achieved remarkable results. “Mission Shakti has shown women the path to safety, respect, and independence, and today its positive outcomes are visible everywhere,” he said.

Highlighting women’s growing representation in the police force, the Chief Minister noted that since independence, Uttar Pradesh had only 10,000 women police personnel. But since 2017, this number has risen to over 44,000. He added that 20% women’s participation is now mandatory in every recruitment, with timely training ensured.

Empowering Women Across Sectors

In the recent recruitment of 60,200 police personnel, more than 12,000 women joined and are currently undergoing training. He also underlined the success of “Mission Rojgar,” pointing out that the police training capacity, which stood at just 3,000 before 2017, has now expanded to over 60,000.

CM Yogi further said that women’s recruitment is being encouraged across education and other departments as well. Training, once a major hurdle, has now become a strong pillar of empowerment, with over 60,200 police personnel receiving training in the state alone.

The Chief Minister also touched upon improvements in school education. He noted, "More than 16 million children are currently studying under the Basic Education Council. Before 2017, 70–75% of girls attended school barefoot and in worn-out clothes."

Recalling an incident from Bundelkhand, he shared how a young girl once told him, “Shoes came for my brother, but not for me, because I am a girl.” This deeply moved him, leading to reforms that now ensure every child receives two uniforms, a school bag, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters, benefits worth ₹1,200 per child.

Focus on Education and Financial Empowerment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while highlighting the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, said that a financial package of ₹25,000 is provided for every daughter from birth to graduation. This includes ₹5,000 at birth, ₹2,000 after vaccination at one year, ₹3,000 each in the first and sixth grades, ₹5,000 in the ninth grade, and ₹7,000 upon passing class 12.

More than 26 lakh daughters have directly benefited from this scheme. Similarly, under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh is provided for each daughter’s marriage.

He noted that these schemes, now free from discrimination, have set a historic benchmark in women’s empowerment in the state.

Integration of Central and State Initiatives

The Chief Minister further emphasized that both central and state government initiatives—such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Fit India Movement, Swachh Bharat Mission (12 crore toilets), and Ujjwala Yojana (10 crore connections)—have transformed women’s lives, freeing them from health hazards like smoke-filled kitchens and ensuring dignity.

“Healthy women build strong families,” he said, underlining that schemes like Ayushman Bharat (benefitting 50 crore people) and free ration for 80 crore citizens are directly tied to women’s dignity. He added that in many households, women are forced to mortgage their jewellery during illnesses, which is why welfare programs hold such importance.

He informed that in Uttar Pradesh alone, over 1 crore women have been added to 3 crore rural land records, and housing has been provided to 60 lakh poor families. The state is now adopting a women-centric approach in every welfare scheme.

CM Yogi also cited the Banking Correspondent Sakhi Scheme, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, under which over 40,000 women are handling transactions worth thousands of crores and earning livelihoods.

He recalled how, earlier, the Nutrition Mission was marred by contractor-led corruption, but today 60,000 women are earning ₹8,000 per month through 204 take-home ration plants, benefiting two crore women. “When the government’s intentions are clear, schemes succeed on their own,” he remarked.

Women’s Safety and Legal Action

Speaking about women’s safety, the Chief Minister said that from January 1, 2024, to the financial year 2024-25, 12,271 criminals were convicted in 9,513 cases. These included 12 death sentences, 987 life imprisonments, 3,455 sentences of over 10 years, and 60,817 sentences of less than 10 years.

Referring to a Bareilly incident, he shared how criminals from outside the state tried to threaten women’s safety but, after swift police action, admitted, “I came to Uttar Pradesh by mistake and will never repeat this.” He said this serves as a clear warning to all criminals.

Mission Shakti Programmes and Outreach

On the occasion, CM Yogi also released the “Sashakt Nari, Samradh Pradesh” folder under Mission Shakti and highlighted various helplines dedicated to women’s safety—1090, 181, 112, 1930, 1076, 102, 101, 108, and 1098. He said that Mission Shakti centres and women beat officers will be established in every police station. A bike rally will be organized on September 21, while security arrangements will be strengthened at temples during Navratri.

He added that folders will be distributed in schools and colleges, and the mission will initially run for one month, later extended for three months. Programs will also be held to honour outstanding women and personnel. CM Yogi directed all departments to ensure coordination, accountability, and special focus on safety during festivals.

Also Watch:

Attendees and Support

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, MLC Dr. Mahendra Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, along with several administrative and police officials.