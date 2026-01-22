 Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO

Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO

A Lucknow woman allegedly conspired with her lover to frame her husband twice in a cow slaughter case to ease divorce. The plot was exposed through CCTV evidence, leading to the lover’s arrest. The woman escaped after police violated protocol while attempting to detain her at High Court, resulting in suspension of three cops.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

A bizarre conspiracy case has emerged from Lucknow, where a woman allegedly plotted with her lover to frame her husband in a cow slaughter case, twice, in an attempt to secure an easy divorce. The incident has taken a dramatic turn after three police personnel were suspended for violating protocol while attempting to detain the woman inside the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava told The Indian Express that the woman, a postgraduate in English Literature from Aligarh Muslim University, was allegedly in a relationship with a BTech graduate from Bhopal. The two reportedly planned to eliminate the husband from her life by implicating him in a serious criminal case.

According to police, the lover created fake social media accounts to join extremist groups and purchased meat, which he allegedly planted in the husband’s car using keys provided by the woman. Information was then circulated online, prompting police action and the husband’s arrest. He later secured bail after a month.

Read Also
Two Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Illegal Beef On Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Kon Gaon Police...
article-image

A second attempt was allegedly made on January 15, 2026, by misusing the husband’s phone to book an e-rickshaw delivery, which was then redirected to his workplace. Once again, police were tipped off, leading to recovery of meat. However, CCTV footage from the couple’s home revealed the woman using her husband’s phone while he was away, raising suspicion.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position
TRP Week 2 (2026): Naagin 7 Sees A Fall Amid AI-Use Backlash While Anupama Regains Its Position

Police arrested the lover on January 19, who reportedly confessed. The woman went absconding. On January 20, police attempted to detain her at the High Court premises, but three policemen entered the restricted zone without authorization, leading to chaos and their subsequent suspension. Cases have now been registered against both the accused and the suspended officers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO
Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest...
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 22, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-607 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 22, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-607 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Student's 4 Sec Reddit Video Clip Showing 'Creepy Guy' Staring At Her In Delhi-Pune Train Goes Viral...
Student's 4 Sec Reddit Video Clip Showing 'Creepy Guy' Staring At Her In Delhi-Pune Train Goes Viral...