Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO

A bizarre conspiracy case has emerged from Lucknow, where a woman allegedly plotted with her lover to frame her husband in a cow slaughter case, twice, in an attempt to secure an easy divorce. The incident has taken a dramatic turn after three police personnel were suspended for violating protocol while attempting to detain the woman inside the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava told The Indian Express that the woman, a postgraduate in English Literature from Aligarh Muslim University, was allegedly in a relationship with a BTech graduate from Bhopal. The two reportedly planned to eliminate the husband from her life by implicating him in a serious criminal case.

According to police, the lover created fake social media accounts to join extremist groups and purchased meat, which he allegedly planted in the husband’s car using keys provided by the woman. Information was then circulated online, prompting police action and the husband’s arrest. He later secured bail after a month.

A second attempt was allegedly made on January 15, 2026, by misusing the husband’s phone to book an e-rickshaw delivery, which was then redirected to his workplace. Once again, police were tipped off, leading to recovery of meat. However, CCTV footage from the couple’s home revealed the woman using her husband’s phone while he was away, raising suspicion.

Police arrested the lover on January 19, who reportedly confessed. The woman went absconding. On January 20, police attempted to detain her at the High Court premises, but three policemen entered the restricted zone without authorization, leading to chaos and their subsequent suspension. Cases have now been registered against both the accused and the suspended officers.