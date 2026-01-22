 Live Accident Video: Train Collides With Truck At Crossing In Jharkhand's Deoghar; Know What Happened Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLive Accident Video: Train Collides With Truck At Crossing In Jharkhand's Deoghar; Know What Happened Next

Live Accident Video: Train Collides With Truck At Crossing In Jharkhand's Deoghar; Know What Happened Next

The Gonda–Asansol Express collided with a rice-laden truck at a railway crossing between Jasidih and Madhupur on Thursday morning, disrupting train services briefly. No casualties were reported, though two motorcycles were hit. Railways have launched an inquiry into gate operations, signalling issues, and possible driver negligence.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

A major rail accident was narrowly avoided on Thursday morning after the Gonda–Asansol Express collided with a rice-laden truck at the Rohini–Nawadih railway crossing between Jasidih and Madhupur in Jharkhand's Deoband. The incident occurred around 9:38 am on the down line when train number 13510, travelling from Gonda to Asansol, struck the truck bearing registration number JH15X-8874 while it was crossing the tracks.

Following the collision, train movement on both the up and down lines was temporarily disrupted. Railway officials later restored traffic on the up line at around 10:55 am, allowing the Asansol–Jhajha passenger train to pass cautiously.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, capturing the moment of impact. Eyewitnesses said the crossing witnessed heavy traffic at the time. Gatekeeper Pankaj Kumar stated that the train had not been given a signal due to congestion at the crossing, yet it arrived on the down line and collided with the truck, causing panic in the area.

During the collision, two motorcycles were also hit by the truck. However, the riders managed to escape, and no casualties have been reported so far. Railway officials, RPF personnel, and local police reached the spot, controlled the crowd, and began clearance operations.

FPJ Shorts
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
Maharashtra Govt Approves 11 Posts For Minority Training And Research Institute After Long Delay
Maharashtra Govt Approves 11 Posts For Minority Training And Research Institute After Long Delay
Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Is Worth ₹13.7 Crore; It's Adorned With 337 Gems & White Gold
Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Is Worth ₹13.7 Crore; It's Adorned With 337 Gems & White Gold
Indian Tri-Colour To Be Hoisted At An Altitude Of One Lakh Feet! Karnataka Techie Hopes To Celebrate Republic Day In Space With Hydrogen Balloon
Indian Tri-Colour To Be Hoisted At An Altitude Of One Lakh Feet! Karnataka Techie Hopes To Celebrate Republic Day In Space With Hydrogen Balloon
Read Also
Bilaspur Train Accident: 6 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Korba Express Ploughs Into Goods Train;...
article-image

Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, examining gate operations, signalling systems, and possible negligence by the truck driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silent Toll: For Indian Army, Road Accidents Among Biggest Scares in Jammu and Kashmir’s Perilous...
Silent Toll: For Indian Army, Road Accidents Among Biggest Scares in Jammu and Kashmir’s Perilous...
Live Accident Video: Train Collides With Truck At Crossing In Jharkhand's Deoghar; Know What...
Live Accident Video: Train Collides With Truck At Crossing In Jharkhand's Deoghar; Know What...
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO
Lucknow Woman, Lover Allegedly Framed Husband In Cow Slaughter Case Twice; 3 Cops Suspended - VIDEO