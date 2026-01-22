Odisha Pastor Dragged, Beaten Over Conversion Claims; 4 Detained

A Christian pastor in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated by a group accused of having links to right-wing organisations over claims of religious conversion.

The incident took place on January 4 in Parjang village, where Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik was leading a prayer meeting at the home of a relative, Krishna Naik, accompanied by his wife Bandana Naik and a few others.

According to Bandana’s police complaint, a group of 15–20 men carrying bamboo sticks barged into the house, dragged the pastor outside and assaulted him. She alleged that vermilion was smeared on his face, a garland of slippers was hung around his neck, and he was paraded through the village for nearly two hours.

The complaint further claims he was taken to a local temple, forced to bow, made to chant religious slogans, and subjected to further humiliation and violence. Bandana Naik has denied allegations of forced religious conversion.

Following the complaint, Parjang police detained four individuals. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar confirmed that the action was taken after preliminary questioning. Authorities have said the investigation is ongoing and assured strict action against those responsible.