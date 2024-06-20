VIDEO: Muslim Family Attacked By Mob On Allegations Of Storing Beef In Odisha; Attackers Take Away Fridge With Meat

In an incident of cow vigilantism reported from Odisha's Khorda town, a mob allegedly entered the house of a Muslim family and forcefully took away the fridge with all the meat inside it. According to local reports, the mob chanted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and alleged that the family had stored beef inside the house in the fridge.

In the viral video, the mob is seen taking away the fridge and placing it at a place where a cop is also seen in the video.

The family was shocked at the sudden 'raid' by the mob. It is not clear if action has been taken against the crowd that seized the fridge of the family on the suspicion of beef stored inside the fridge.

Recent Clashes In Balasore

Recent clashes on the day of Bakrid or Eid-ul Adha had led the Odisha government to suspend internet services in Odisha's Balasore town for 48 hours and extended curfew indefinitely following a clash between two groups that left 10 people injured on Monday.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew period, emphasising that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 people detained on charges related to rioting since Monday.

To maintain law and order, over 40 platoons of police personnel have been deployed, particularly in areas where the administration suspected possible flare-ups. All six entry and exit points to the town sealed off, the SP said. Flag marches were also conducted in the sensitive areas of the town.