 12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River

12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River

Twelve Bangladeshi sailors were rescued after the cargo vessel MV Tamjid and Nasir sank in the Muriganga River near Gangasagar due to a mechanical malfunction. Police conducted a swift rescue operation, and the sailors are now in a multi-purpose shelter. Authorities are investigating whether harmful chemicals were involved in the incident.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River | X

Kolkata: 12 Bangladeshi sailors rescued after cargo vessel identified as ‘MV Tamjid and Nasir’ sinks in Muriganga River at Gangasagar.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Wednesday late evening and after police got the information that the cargo vessel sank in the middle of the Muriganga river in Kachuberia in south 24 parganas they immediately reached the spot and had rescued all 12 sailors on board.

The police sources mentioned that the incident happened due to a mechanical malfunction in the middle of the river while the vessel was carrying goods from Kolkata port to Bangladesh.

Read Also
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List...
article-image

According to the primary report following mechanical malfunction a crack was seen in the lower part of the ship and water started getting in. After the sailors understood the situation they called for help following which Sagar police had reached the spot and had conducted the rescue operation.

FPJ Shorts
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech
Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading Scam; Cyber Police Register FIR
Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading Scam; Cyber Police Register FIR
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check Details
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check Details

Following the rescue operation, the sailors are kept in a multi-purpose shelter under Gangasagar police. The police are also investigating whether any harmful chemical got mixed in the water or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
Meitei Man Abducted, Executed In Churachandpur; Video Sparks Outrage, Probe Underway In Manipur
Meitei Man Abducted, Executed In Churachandpur; Video Sparks Outrage, Probe Underway In Manipur
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 15, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 15, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
'Sajjan Kumar Acquittal Shocks Sikhs Worldwide': Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal
'Sajjan Kumar Acquittal Shocks Sikhs Worldwide': Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal