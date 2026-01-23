12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River | X

Kolkata: 12 Bangladeshi sailors rescued after cargo vessel identified as ‘MV Tamjid and Nasir’ sinks in Muriganga River at Gangasagar.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Wednesday late evening and after police got the information that the cargo vessel sank in the middle of the Muriganga river in Kachuberia in south 24 parganas they immediately reached the spot and had rescued all 12 sailors on board.

The police sources mentioned that the incident happened due to a mechanical malfunction in the middle of the river while the vessel was carrying goods from Kolkata port to Bangladesh.

According to the primary report following mechanical malfunction a crack was seen in the lower part of the ship and water started getting in. After the sailors understood the situation they called for help following which Sagar police had reached the spot and had conducted the rescue operation.

Following the rescue operation, the sailors are kept in a multi-purpose shelter under Gangasagar police. The police are also investigating whether any harmful chemical got mixed in the water or not.