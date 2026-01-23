 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates 49th Kolkata Book Fair
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 49th Kolkata International Book Fair, announcing her 162nd book—a compilation of 26 poems on the agony caused by SIR. She highlighted issues faced by citizens over birth proofs and Bengali surname discrepancies. The fair, themed around Argentina, will continue till February 3, expecting lakhs of visitors.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the 49 th Kolkata International book fair.

Speaking at the inauguration, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had penned a book of poems on agony faced by people due to SIR.

“My 162nd book, a compilation of 26 poems on the agony faced by people due to the SIR will come out in this fair. 110 people have died due to anxiety of SIR. The Election Commission is now making issues with Bengali surnames in the name of logical discrepancies. Banerjee, Chatterjee can also be written as Bandhopadhyay and Chattopadhyay,” said Mamata.

Claiming that proof of births is being demanded from elderly people, Mamata also added that in yesteryears people used to have multiple children.

“We don’t even know the exact date on which our parents were born. Institutional deliveries were not there in those days. Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen is also harassed in the name of hearing,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Inaugurating the fair, Mamata stated that books ‘united’ people since ages.

“Last year business of over Rs. 27 crore was seen in the book fair and several lakhs of people visited the fair. This year the fair will go on till February 3 and the theme country is Argentina,” said Mamata.

