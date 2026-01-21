 TMC MLA Manirul Islam Threatens EC Officials Over SIR In West Bengal, Says 'Will Hunt Down From Underground & Teach Lesson'; BJP Reacts | VIDEO
Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam sparked controversy after allegedly threatening EC officials amid the row over West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. His remarks drew sharp BJP criticism, accusing the TMC of intimidation and shielding illegal infiltrators. The issue comes as tensions continue between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over the SIR.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
TMC MLA Manirul Islam Threatens EC Officials Over SIR In West Bengal | X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manirul Islam on Wednesday sparked a controversy after he allegedly threatened Election Commission (EC) officials amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While addressing a rally, the Farakka MLA said that the EC officials will be "hunted down" from underground and will be "taught a lesson."

A video of Islam's remarks also surfaced online. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Banerjee and her party over Islam's controversial remarks. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the TMC of "protecting illegal infiltrators".

"OPEN CALL TO INCITE MOB AGAINST EC: Manirul Islam, a sitting TMC MLA, openly threatens the Election Commission of India, saying it will be ‘taught a lesson’ and ‘hunted down from underground’," Bhandari wrote on his X account.

"Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister is asking her MLA to intimidate officials! TMC protects illegal infiltrators," he added.

Pradeep Bhnadari's X post

Pradeep Bhnadari's X post |

It is not the first time that Islam has been embroiled in a controversy. Last week, he allegedly led a mob to the Block Development Office (BDO) in the Farakka constituency. The BDO office was reportedly vandalised and several officials sustained injuries. After the incidnet, BJP MLA Gouri Shankar blamed Islam for the attack.

Notably, the SIR is the major flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and the West Bengal government. In November last year, Banerjee also led a massive protest against Phase 2 of the SIR.

Mamata Banerjee's Reaction On SC's Ruling On SIR In West Bengal:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister asked district magistrates to strictly adhere to the Supreme Court's instructions on the electoral roll project, stressing that people must not be harassed in the name of "logical discrepancies".

Banerjee unexpectedly joined a meeting, which was being chaired by Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', with the district magistrates on Tuesday.

On Monday, the top court ordered the Election Commission to display the names of people summoned for ‘logical discrepancy’ at the gram panchayat bhavan and block office. The order was passed while hearing petitions filed by TMC leaders alleging procedural irregularities in the SIR in the state.

