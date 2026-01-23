First Tamil Nadu, Then Kerala & Now Karnataka: MK Stalin Says Time To End Governor’s Address

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: On a day Karnataka Governor left the Assembly without reading out the full Customary Address to the House, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reiterated that it is time to end the practice of convening the first session of the year with the Governor’s address. He pointed to similar incidents in the respective Legislative Assemblies of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“First Tamil Nadu. Then Kerala. Now Karnataka. The pattern is clear and deliberate. Governors refusing to read the speech prepared by state governments and behaving like party agents, undermining duly elected state governments,” he said in a social media post. Stalin added, “the only solution now is to end the practice of commencing the first annual Assembly session with the #Governor’s address.”

The DMK, he reiterated, will consult like-minded opposition parties across India and push for a constitutional amendment in the very next parliamentary session to abolish this “obsolete and irrelevant practice”.