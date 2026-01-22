Census 2027: What Will You Be Asked In Phase 1? Centre Unveils 33-Point Questionnaire; Check Full List

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday released the official questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027. The questionnaire comprises 33 questions covering details related to housing, house ownership, electronic appliances, internet access, water outlets, sources of lighting and other natural resources, the total number of vehicles, types of food consumed, and the availability of LPG connections and kitchen facilities, among several other aspects.
The census will take place in two phases, 1) Houselisting and Housing Census – April to September, 2026 2) Population Enumeration (PE) – February 2027. The first phase of the 2027 Census is scheduled to be conducted from April 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories.
Full List Of Questions
1. Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number)
2. Census house number
3. Predominant material of floor of the census house
4. Predominant material of wall of the census house
5. Predominant material of roof of the census house
6. Ascertain use of census house
7. Condition of the census house
8. Household number
9. Total number of persons normally residing in the household
10. Name of the head of the household
11. Sex of the head of the household
12. Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other
13. Ownership status of the census house
14. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household
15. Number of married couple(s) living in the household
16. Main source of drinking water
17. Availability of drinking water source
18. Main source of lighting
19. Access to latrine
20. Type of latrine
21. Waste water outlet
22. Availability of bathing facility
23. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection
24. Main fuel used for cooking
25. Radio/Transistor
26. Television
27. Access to internet
28. Laptop/Computer
29. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone
30. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped
31. Car/Jeep/Van
32. Main Cereal consumed in the household
33. Mobile Number (for census related communications only).
The questionnaire for Phase II i.e. Population Enumeration will be notified in due course.