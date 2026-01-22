 Census 2027: What Will You Be Asked In Phase 1? Centre Unveils 33-Point Questionnaire; Check Full List
The Centre on Thursday released the official questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027. The 33 questions will collect data on housing conditions, ownership, drinking water, toilets, LPG connections, internet access, vehicles and food habits. The Houselisting and Housing Census will be conducted from April 1 to September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday released the official questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027. The questionnaire comprises 33 questions covering details related to housing, house ownership, electronic appliances, internet access, water outlets, sources of lighting and other natural resources, the total number of vehicles, types of food consumed, and the availability of LPG connections and kitchen facilities, among several other aspects.

The census will take place in two phases, 1) Houselisting and Housing Census – April to September, 2026 2) Population Enumeration (PE) – February 2027. The first phase of the 2027 Census is scheduled to be conducted from April 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories.

Full List Of Questions

1. Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number)

2. Census house number

3. Predominant material of floor of the census house

4. Predominant material of wall of the census house

5. Predominant material of roof of the census house

6. Ascertain use of census house

7. Condition of the census house

8. Household number

9. Total number of persons normally residing in the household

10. Name of the head of the household

11. Sex of the head of the household

12. Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other

13. Ownership status of the census house

14. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household

15. Number of married couple(s) living in the household

16. Main source of drinking water

17. Availability of drinking water source

18. Main source of lighting

19. Access to latrine

20. Type of latrine

21. Waste water outlet

22. Availability of bathing facility

23. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection

24. Main fuel used for cooking

25. Radio/Transistor

26. Television

27. Access to internet

28. Laptop/Computer

29. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone

30. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped

31. Car/Jeep/Van

32. Main Cereal consumed in the household

33. Mobile Number (for census related communications only).

The questionnaire for Phase II i.e. Population Enumeration will be notified in due course.

