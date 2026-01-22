 PM Modi Speaks To Brazil President Lula da Silva, Reviews 'Strong Momentum' In Bilateral Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday and reviewed the strong momentum in the India–Brazil Strategic Partnership. PM Modi said cooperation between the two nations is vital for advancing Global South interests. He also said he looks forward to welcoming President Lula to India, with preparations underway for his visit next month.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with Lula da Silva | X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and reviewed the strong momentum in the India–Brazil Strategic Partnership. He also said he looked forward to welcoming the Brazilian President to India.

Taking to X PM Modi said, "Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead. Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon."

The call comes amid tariff tensions with the US under the Trump administration. President Lula will visit India next month, and preparations are underway for his visit. The visit is seen by both sides as a key milestone in bilateral ties.

Notably, both India and Brazil face the steepest tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on both India and Brazil. Earlier in August also both leaders had a telephonic conversation after Trump imposed the tariffs.

