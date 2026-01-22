 Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
An Indian Air Force microlite aircraft made a forced landing in a pond in Prayagraj’s Rambagh area after a technical malfunction. Local residents rushed to the spot, helped pull both pilots out of the water and secured the area before emergency teams arrived. The IAF said the pilots were safe and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing | X/@JanakiMenon5

Prayagraj: A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force, generally used for training, bird reconnaissance and survey purposes, made a forced landing in a pond in the Rambagh area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday after experiencing a technical glitch.

Locals in Prayagraj rushed to rescue the pilot as the aircraft made the emergency landing. They assisted emergency services and helped secure the area even before official teams fully arrived. A video has surfaced showing locals hugging the IAF pilots after successfully rescuing them. The crowd can also be heard cheering.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound and helped both pilots come out of the water body. Fortunately, the pilots reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries.

IAF's Microlight Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj, Both Pilots Safe: VIDEO
"A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabitated area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property," the IAF said in its official statement.

The Air Force also said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
