 IAF's Microlight Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj, Both Pilots Safe: VIDEO
An Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashed into a water body near a college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 21. Both pilots ejected safely and sustained no serious injuries. Locals rushed to help after hearing a loud noise. Authorities launched rescue operations, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
IAF's Microlight Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force's (IAF's) microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday (January 21). Both pilots are reported to be safe. The incident took place at around 12 noon.

The plane crashed into a water body near KP college around 12 km from Prayagraj. Authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

According to reports, a loud noise was heard by the locals as the plane crashed. The incident sparked panic in the area. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and helped both pilots come out of the water body.

The pilots did not reportedly suffer serious injuries. The exact reason for the crash is not known. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

IAF's Tejas Crashed During Dubai Airshow:

The incident took place two months after IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on November 21 last year. Black smoke billowed over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central after the tragic incident. The pilot, Wing Commnader Namash Syal, died in the crash. Wing Commander Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

