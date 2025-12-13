Two Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Illegal Beef On Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Kon Gaon Police Seize Vehicle And Meat

Kon Gaon police have arrested two men from Nashik for allegedly transporting beef illegally in an Ertiga car along the Mumbai–Nashik highway. | FPJ

Bhiwandi: Kon Gaon police have arrested two men from Nashik for allegedly transporting beef illegally in an Ertiga car along the Mumbai–Nashik highway. The accused were intercepted following a tip-off and found carrying a large quantity of banned meat, police officials said on Thursday.

Accused Identified as Malegaon and Sangamner Residents

The arrested persons have been identified as Kaleem Sayyed (43), a resident of Malegaon, and Faizan Qureshi (19) from Sangamner. According to police, they were apprehended during a naka-bandi operation near the Pimples area, opposite Bhoomi World, on the Mumbai–Nashik highway.

A police official said Kon Gaon police had received specific information regarding illegal transportation of beef through the highway. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and the suspicious Ertiga vehicle was stopped for inspection.

Large Quantity of Banned Meat Recovered

During the search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 300 to 350 kilograms of beef, estimated to be worth around ₹2.52 lakh, the official said.

The police seized both the beef consignment and the Ertiga car used for transportation. A case has been registered at Kon Gaon police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5, 5(A), 9 and 9(A) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1995, as amended under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.

Accused Remanded to Police Custody for Probe

Investigating officer Police Inspector Santosh Borade said the accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till December 14 for further investigation.

“We are probing the source of the meat and the intended destination to ascertain whether an organised racket is involved,” Borade said, adding that further investigation is underway.

