Thane Tree Cutting: ‘To Prevent Another Tapovan, All Parties Will Soon Come Together And Raise Their Voice Against It,’ Says MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav

Thane, Dec 13: While the issue of tree felling at Tapovan in Nashik is gaining momentum, more than 700 trees will be cut down in the premises of the mental hospital in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

However, some trees have already been felled. After the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) took an aggressive stance, the MNS has now given an ultimatum to the government.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav also clarified that an all-party march will be organised. He has also appealed to citizens to participate in this march. Therefore, after Tapovan in Nashik, the issue of tree felling in the mental hospital premises in Thane is likely to gain momentum.

There are large numbers of trees of various species in the premises of Thane Regional Mental Hospital. But now the trees here are obstructing the construction of the hospital building.

The Public Works Department has sought permission from the Tree Authority Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation to cut 724 trees out of 1,614 different indigenous species of trees. It has been claimed that 303 trees will be felled and 421 trees will be replanted.

These trees include various species such as jackfruit, Kailasapati, Ashok, mango, badam, shevge, coconut, palm, teak, bhokar, kanchan, ananta, behri mad, neem, chafa and umbar. Currently, the Tree Authority Department has published an advertisement in this regard and sought objections and suggestions.

But some trees have been cut down. After this incident, the Sharad Pawar group had agitated here. They had also demanded the filing of cases in this matter. Now the MNS has also become aggressive on this issue. Avinash Jadhav announced that an all-party morcha will be taken out.

Avinash Jadhav’s statement

There are many rare trees in the Thane mental hospital premises. Some of these trees are 100 years old. Initially, a railway station was being planned here between Mulund and Thane railway stations. But now many things are being done along with the railway station.

Many large trees here are being cut down while bringing these projects. This is not just the death of the trees, but also the death of nests, butterflies, insects, small animals on the trees and many such things, said MNS leader Avinash Jadhav.

The old building of the mental hospital is being demolished. But this construction is so strong that it does not even break. Despite this, it is being forcibly broken down. A new building will be erected in its place. We never oppose city development. But if you are developing the city by breaking down good things, it is not right. If something is to be built here, a nice garden should be made. Thane residents should participate in a mass movement instead of reacting on social media. These trees are very important. Many trees here have been massacred using chemicals, alleged Jadhav.

All-party march to be organised soon

