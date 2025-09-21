Kanpur News: 20-Year-Old Restaurant Worker Murdered By Colleague, Body Found In Suitcase

Kanpur: The murder of 20-year-old restaurant worker Akanksha has shocked the city after police revealed gruesome details of how her colleague and lover Suraj killed her, stuffed her body in a suitcase and even clicked a selfie with it before dumping it in the Yamuna river.

Police said Akanksha confronted Suraj on July 21 about his relationship with another woman and pressed him for marriage. During a heated argument at her rented room in Hanumant Vihar, Suraj punched her in the chest and strangled her to death. He then packed the body into a large suitcase.

With the help of his friend Ashish, Suraj carried the suitcase on a bike to Chilla Ghat in Banda and threw it into the river. Before disposing of the body, he posed for a selfie with the suitcase and uploaded it as his status. Police have recovered the photo from his phone.

For weeks, Suraj misled police and even joined Akanksha’s family in pretending to search for her. It was only after mobile location and call records contradicted his claims that he confessed during interrogation.

Akanksha’s mother Vijayashree alleged that Suraj had been harassing her daughter ever since they worked together at a restaurant. The family had filed a missing complaint on August 8, and after pressure from the Chief Minister’s helpline, police finally questioned Suraj and uncovered the truth.

Police are continuing search operations in the Yamuna to recover Akanksha’s body and have booked Suraj for murder. His accomplice Ashish is also under investigation.