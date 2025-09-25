 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official results are here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sandpiper Night Result for September 25, 2025, will be declared live at 8 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery September 25, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can easily download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, the lottery is legal only in 13 states: Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 Crore.

One of the main reasons for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, making them accessible to people from all backgrounds while still offering huge cash prizes. This mix of low-cost tickets and big rewards makes these state lotteries among the most trusted and followed in India.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

