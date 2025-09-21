 Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAllahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

The verdict emerged during a hearing on a criminal case involving Praveen Chhetri from Etawah, who had sought the quashing of proceedings against him in an alcohol smuggling case. While refusing to quash the case, the court delivered a sharp rebuke to the police for their continued practice of maintaining caste entries in official documents.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has issued a landmark directive ordering the central government to remove all caste-glorifying symbols, such as stickers and flags, from vehicles and social media platforms. In a significant move to promote social equality, the court also mandated that schools incorporate anti-casteism lessons and conduct regular awareness campaigns to combat deep-seated caste-based discrimination.

The verdict emerged during a hearing on a criminal case involving Praveen Chhetri from Etawah, who had sought the quashing of proceedings against him in an alcohol smuggling case. While refusing to quash the case, the court delivered a sharp rebuke to the police for their continued practice of maintaining caste entries in official documents.

The bench had previously summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) in March, challenging the legality of recording an individual’s caste. The DGP defended the practice as necessary for identification, but the court firmly rejected this argument, pointing to the availability of modern identification technologies such as fingerprints, Aadhaar, mobile numbers, and parental details.

Consequently, the court instructed the state government to immediately remove columns for caste and religion from all police forms, making an exception only for cases pertaining to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to protect benefits under affirmative action policies. Additionally, all signboards at police stations that glorify any particular caste are to be taken down.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift
Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road
Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road
'Triggering & Shameful': Shiv Sena UBT REACTS To Sahibzada Farhan's 'AK-47 Firing' Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash - VIDEO
'Triggering & Shameful': Shiv Sena UBT REACTS To Sahibzada Farhan's 'AK-47 Firing' Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash - VIDEO
Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples
Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples
Read Also
Supreme Court Grants Relief To Catholic Priest Convicted For Rape Of Minor Girl, Suspends His Life...
article-image

Background: On April 29, 2023, Praveen Chhetri and others were intercepted during a vehicle check in Etawah, leading to the recovery of 300 bottles of illicit liquor from vehicles bearing fake number plates. While police alleged Chhetri was a key figure in a smuggling network, he contended he was merely offering a lift during a family event and had no connection to the liquor. It was during these High Court proceedings that the mention of caste in police documents caught the judge’s attention, triggering a wider judicial examination that culminated in this sweeping directive against caste glorification. This order represents a robust push toward caste neutrality in public life, emphasizing the state’s duty to adopt modern, non-discriminatory methods for identification and to foster a more equitable society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift

Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift

'Triggering & Shameful': Shiv Sena UBT REACTS To Sahibzada Farhan's 'AK-47 Firing' Celebration...

'Triggering & Shameful': Shiv Sena UBT REACTS To Sahibzada Farhan's 'AK-47 Firing' Celebration...

Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: Thousands Gather To Bid Final Farewell At Sarusajai Stadium - VIDEO

Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: Thousands Gather To Bid Final Farewell At Sarusajai Stadium - VIDEO

Indian Railways Launches Time-Tabled Cargo Services To Boost Freight Efficiency And Industry...

Indian Railways Launches Time-Tabled Cargo Services To Boost Freight Efficiency And Industry...