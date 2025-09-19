Supreme Court Grants Relief To Catholic Priest Convicted For Rape Of Minor Girl, Suspends His Life Imprisonment

Supreme Court |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 17, suspended the life sentence of the Catholic priest, who was convicted of raping a minor girl. The verdict was pronounced by the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The bench also granted bail to Father Edwin Pigarez till the time his appeals are pending before the Supreme Court against the conviction by the Kerala High Court, reported The Live Law. Notably, in February last year, the high court upheld the conviction of Father Pigarez for repeated rape and sexual assault of a minor girl in his parish.

However, the HC reduced his sentence, pronounced by the Special Court from life imprisonment for the remainder of his life to rigorous imprisonment of twenty years without remission, reported the media house.

The top court, while referring to Sections 376(2)(i) & (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, observed that for the offence committed by Father Pigarez, the minimum sentence is 10 years.

As per the Supreme Court bench, the appellant has already spent almost 10 years in jail. The bench further noted that even if the Court accepts 20 years of sentence as pronounced by the High Court, the appellant has still undergone "half of the sentence".

"The appellant is directed to be released on bail in connection with Sessions Case No.`203 of 2016, on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court," the Supreme Court bench said as quoted by Live Law.

Senior Advocate R. Basant appeared for Father Pigarez before the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, senior advocate P.V. Surendranath represented the state.