Muslims Of India Are Being Terrorized: Sumaiya Rana

Sumaiya Rana | ANI

Lucknow: Tensions flared in Lucknow on Saturday as Muslim women staged a protest against recent FIRs filed in Kanpur over boards displaying “I Love Mohammad.” Led by Sumaiya Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, the demonstrators gathered outside Vidhan Bhavan’s Gate No. 4 holding placards with the same slogan. Police stopped the group, leading to heated exchanges and physical scuffles before the women were taken into custody and later released at Eco Garden.

Speaking to reporters, Rana said it was “deeply disturbing” that Muslims were being booked for writing the Prophet’s name. “This government is trying to instill fear in Muslims, but we will not be intimidated,” she declared. She argued that lodging FIRs for expressing reverence to Prophet Mohammad violated constitutional rights and posed serious questions about India’s secular fabric.

Accusing the state of double standards, Rana said law and order action was being selectively applied against one community. “If police continue this way, they will be seen as communal,” she warned.

She also highlighted that Prophet Mohammad has been ranked first among the world’s most influential figures, known for his message of peace. The protest ended with the detention of several women, who alleged that peaceful expression was being criminalized.

The incident has sparked debate on freedom of expression, minority rights, and the balance between law enforcement and communal sensitivity in Uttar Pradesh.