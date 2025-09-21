 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia
The exhibition will display the Piprahwa relics, originating from Kapilvastu in Uttar Pradesh, which are archaeologically verified and hold immense significance for the global Buddhist community.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will host a grand exhibition of sacred Buddha relics in Kalmykia, Russia, from 24 September to 1 October. The delegation carrying the relics will be led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who will depart for Russia on 23 September via Indian Air Force aircraft.

The exhibition will display the Piprahwa relics, originating from Kapilvastu in Uttar Pradesh, which are archaeologically verified and hold immense significance for the global Buddhist community. Maurya emphasized that the international display of these relics will serve as a powerful tool of India’s cultural diplomacy and soft power. Previous exhibitions in Thailand and Vietnam successfully enhanced India’s global cultural stature, and the Kalmykia showcase is expected to continue this tradition.

Maurya highlighted that the exhibition will deepen bilateral cultural ties, reaffirm India as the custodian of Buddhist heritage, and promote global peace, compassion, and non-violence, spreading Buddha’s message worldwide.

After 127 years, the Piprahwa Relics have been returned to their homeland in Uttar Pradesh. Discovered in Siddharthnagar district in 1898, these relics were brought back to India following an international auction. The return was made possible by the Ministry of Culture and Godrej Industries Group. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the return a moment of national pride. The collection includes the Buddha's sacred bones and other artifacts, which are believed to have a direct connection to the Shakya dynasty.

The government plans to publicly exhibit the relics to promote cultural tourism and strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position as a global hub of Buddhist heritage.

