Mission Shakti 5.0: From Government Campaign To Statewide People’s Movement

Mission Shakti 5.0 |

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Department of Women and Child Development launched “Mission Shakti 5.0” on September 22, 2025. What began as a government campaign has now evolved into a statewide public movement. This 90-day special campaign focuses on ensuring the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women and children while fostering lasting societal change.

Mission Shakti 5.0 not only strengthens protection and dignity for women and children, but also raises awareness and social responsibility across the state, making it a true people’s movement with participation from all sections of society.

A distinctive feature of the campaign is its emphasis on transforming societal mindsets and behaviour, rather than merely implementing schemes. Activities such as cyclothons, door-to-door awareness drives, and social media campaigns have drawn unprecedented public engagement. Programs led by officials—from district magistrates to gram pradhans—underscore that the safety of women and children is a collective responsibility of society, not solely the government.

Following CM Yogi’s guidance, a significant number of women, girls, and youth took part in cyclothons conducted across the state. These events highlighted key indicators concerning women and children, including population ratios, birth and death rates, gender ratio, school dropouts, child marriage, gender exploitation, institutional deliveries, literacy rates, and violence against women and children. Presenting these indicators to the public also conveys a clear message to take proactive steps towards improvement.

On the occasion of Navratri, awareness is being created in public places and markets through mobile vans, canopies, and stalls. At these venues, people are being provided information about schemes such as the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centre, 181 Women Helpline, Widow Pension Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The objective goes beyond merely promoting these schemes; it aims to help the public understand that the success of government initiatives relies on active societal participation.

Since September 22, various programs under the campaign have reached over 3 lakh people, with significant participation from women across all ages. The active involvement of society has transformed Mission Shakti 5.0 from a mere government initiative into a widespread social movement. The campaign’s key message is: “When women and children are safe, the state’s progress is assured.” Under CM Yogi’s leadership, Mission Shakti 5.0 has successfully shown that genuine and lasting change can only happen when society takes an active role and engages in the implementation of government schemes.

Leena Johri, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, said that Mission Shakti 5.0 is not just a series of programs but an effort to bring lasting change in thinking and behaviour. “Our goal is that every woman and child should be able to live life with full dignity, without fear or discrimination, and be able to voice their concerns to society and the government,” she said.

Sandeep Kaur, Director of Women Welfare, stated that the department has structured Mission Shakti 5.0 activities in such a way that it has become a systematically planned campaign reaching the common people from the central and block levels down to the village level. Its purpose is to ensure that this awareness reaches every household and that beneficiaries have access to government schemes.