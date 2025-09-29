 Mission Shakti 5.0: 1.5 Lakh UP Daughters To Take Part In MLA Sports Competition Across 403 Constituencies
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Mission Shakti-5.0, launching statewide women’s safety and empowerment initiatives | X - @myogiadityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s flagship Mission Shakti 5.0 has entered a decisive phase, expanding its focus from women’s safety and dignity to also creating platforms for sports, leadership, and self-defense. The 90-day campaign is now turning into a movement where women’s talent and empowerment resonate from villages to cities.

One of the biggest initiatives under this phase is the “Hon’ble MLA Sports Competition”, being organized in all 403 assembly constituencies, with participation expected from 1.5 lakh female athletes. This mass-scale sporting event is designed not just to identify talent but also to give women confidence, recognition, and a strong social presence. By engaging rural and urban women alike, the competitions are laying a foundation for both physical fitness and self-reliance.

Parallelly, the government is also focusing on grassroots safety. As many as 200 female Provincial Defence Force (PRD) volunteers are undergoing retraining and advanced self-defense programs. These trained women will not only protect themselves but also become trainers for others, especially in rural belts where women often face security challenges. Their role in spreading awareness and building a sense of safety is central to Mission Shakti’s objectives.

The campaign’s reach is equally visible in Yuvak Mangal Dals and Mahila Mangal Dals formed under the Youth Welfare Department. Across 57,695 gram panchayats, a total of 53,522 Yuvak Mangal Dals and 52,042 Mahila Mangal Dals have been registered on the official portal. These groups are carrying the message of sports, health, cleanliness, de-addiction, water conservation, and women’s empowerment to every corner of the state.

Significantly, the Mahila Mangal Dals have been at the forefront of raising awareness about women-centric issues like cybercrime, sexual abuse, health, and social evils, while also spreading information on government schemes such as Kanya Sumangala, Maternity Benefit, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Recently, 2,405 members organized programs at 43 locations across 826 development blocks, making the impact visible on the ground.

Mission Shakti 5.0, thus, is no longer just a campaign—it is becoming a mass movement for dignity, self-reliance, and empowerment. With sports competitions, self-defense training, and community participation, Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new chapter where daughters are not only protected but also positioned as leaders, achievers, and changemakers.

