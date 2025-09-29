VIDEO: UP's 'Beauty Queen' Mahi Singh Seeks Donation For Brand New iPhone 17 Pro Max, Netizens Erupt In Outrage | X @Sajid7642

Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh: A self-proclaimed 'beauty queen' from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, has stirred controversy online after appealing for donations to buy the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max. Identified as Mahi Singh, a social media influencer with a modest following, she introduced herself as 'Beauty Queen of Lakhimpur' and asked viewers to contribute towards her dream phone in a viral video.

In the clip, Singh can be heard saying that she wants to upgrade her iPhone to the newly launched 17 series. She also said that her father recently gifted her a phone from the 16 series, in which she was recording the video. She said that her father will not get her another phone anytime soon. She further urged her fans to support her financially so she could own the brand-new iPhone, priced at nearly ₹1.6 lakh in India.

WATCH VIDEO:

The viral video was shared by @Sajid7642 on X. The video has already received around 40K views with several likes and comments.

The video quickly went viral, but not for the reasons Singh may have hoped. Netizens erupted in outrage, slamming her for what they called an entitled demand. Many criticized her for trivializing genuine donation drives meant for medical emergencies, education, or social causes. While some defended her right to ask, stating it was up to people whether to contribute.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Now this has also become a new fashion asking people for small amounts on social media and fulfilling your hobbies I think this is completely wrong; self-respect is also a thing; you should only stretch your legs as far as your blanket allows."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "People don't get impressed by you when you are begging, People get impressed when you make proper use of the amount of that begged money."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user wrote in her favor, "Pura YouTube crowdfunding, superchat se crorepati banata hai. Ek garib karta hai to problem ho jati hai. Pure din amir katora lekar superchat mangte hain, woh nahi dikhta. Ajeeb double standard wale log hain yaar."