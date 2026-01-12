 Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshInvoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Addressing the National Youth Day program at Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the deputy CM spoke in depth about the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, urging young people to draw inspiration from his thoughts and ideals. He said Swami Vivekananda not only introduced the world to India’s rich cultural heritage but also awakened it to India’s true spiritual and intellectual power.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Brajesh Pathak | @brajeshpathakup

Lucknow: Invoking Swami Vivekananda’s iconic words from his historic Chicago address, “In your country, a tailor makes a gentleman; in ours, character does”, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called upon the youth to recognize their inner strength, values, and potential.

Addressing the National Youth Day program at Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the deputy Chief minister spoke in depth about the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, urging young people to draw inspiration from his thoughts and ideals. He said Swami Vivekananda not only introduced the world to India’s rich cultural heritage but also awakened it to India’s true spiritual and intellectual power.

Pathak urged the youth to unite and contribute actively to nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Swami Vivekananda’s life remains a guiding force for a confident and self-reliant India.

Recalling the circumstances of the late 19th century, Pathak said that Swami Vivekananda emerged at a time when India was under colonial rule and freedom was severely restricted. Despite these odds, that he succeeded in placing Indian culture on the global stage. He narrated how Swami Vivekananda reached the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago without a formal invitation, travel ticket, or financial resources, driven solely by faith, conviction, and courage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of Elections
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of Elections

“When Swami Vivekananda entered the hall, delegates from across the world laughed at his attire,” Pathak said. “But when he rose to speak, he won thunderous applause within minutes. While others addressed the audience as ‘Ladies and Gentlemen,’ he greeted them as ‘Sisters and Brothers,’ instantly establishing a bond that transcended borders and nations.”

Quoting Vivekananda, Pathak said, “You may laugh at my clothes, but remember, while a tailor makes a gentleman in your country, in India it is character that defines one.”

Emphasizing the role of youth in nation-building, the deputy Chief minister said Swami Vivekananda regarded young people as the greatest strength of any nation. He cautioned against the growing obsession with marks and grades, stating that success cannot be measured by percentages alone. “India’s soil is fertile. It has produced generations of youth who have taken on global challenges with confidence and courage,” he said.

Read Also
UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

Expressing pride in working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Pathak said India today commands respect across the world. “The youth of New India is no longer merely seeking opportunities; it is creating them. The government’s responsibility is to provide platforms and talent inevitably finds its own way,” he asserted.

Concluding his address, Pathak appealed to the youth to cultivate discipline, skills, and self-belief and to align their personal identity with the progress of Uttar Pradesh. “An empowered youth leads to an empowered state, and an empowered state strengthens the nation,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda Gave India A Global Spiritual Identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Swami Vivekananda Gave India A Global Spiritual Identity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

UP Shivers Under Cold Wave As Fog Blankets 25 Districts, 2 Die In Chitrakoot

UP Shivers Under Cold Wave As Fog Blankets 25 Districts, 2 Die In Chitrakoot