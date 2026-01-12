Invoke Inner Strength, Build Character: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak To Youth On National Youth Day

Brajesh Pathak | @brajeshpathakup

Lucknow: Invoking Swami Vivekananda’s iconic words from his historic Chicago address, “In your country, a tailor makes a gentleman; in ours, character does”, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called upon the youth to recognize their inner strength, values, and potential.

Addressing the National Youth Day program at Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the deputy Chief minister spoke in depth about the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, urging young people to draw inspiration from his thoughts and ideals. He said Swami Vivekananda not only introduced the world to India’s rich cultural heritage but also awakened it to India’s true spiritual and intellectual power.

Pathak urged the youth to unite and contribute actively to nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Swami Vivekananda’s life remains a guiding force for a confident and self-reliant India.

Recalling the circumstances of the late 19th century, Pathak said that Swami Vivekananda emerged at a time when India was under colonial rule and freedom was severely restricted. Despite these odds, that he succeeded in placing Indian culture on the global stage. He narrated how Swami Vivekananda reached the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago without a formal invitation, travel ticket, or financial resources, driven solely by faith, conviction, and courage.

“When Swami Vivekananda entered the hall, delegates from across the world laughed at his attire,” Pathak said. “But when he rose to speak, he won thunderous applause within minutes. While others addressed the audience as ‘Ladies and Gentlemen,’ he greeted them as ‘Sisters and Brothers,’ instantly establishing a bond that transcended borders and nations.”

Quoting Vivekananda, Pathak said, “You may laugh at my clothes, but remember, while a tailor makes a gentleman in your country, in India it is character that defines one.”

Emphasizing the role of youth in nation-building, the deputy Chief minister said Swami Vivekananda regarded young people as the greatest strength of any nation. He cautioned against the growing obsession with marks and grades, stating that success cannot be measured by percentages alone. “India’s soil is fertile. It has produced generations of youth who have taken on global challenges with confidence and courage,” he said.

Expressing pride in working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Pathak said India today commands respect across the world. “The youth of New India is no longer merely seeking opportunities; it is creating them. The government’s responsibility is to provide platforms and talent inevitably finds its own way,” he asserted.

Concluding his address, Pathak appealed to the youth to cultivate discipline, skills, and self-belief and to align their personal identity with the progress of Uttar Pradesh. “An empowered youth leads to an empowered state, and an empowered state strengthens the nation,” he said.