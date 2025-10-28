Hansraj Raghuvanshi Will Enchant Devotees With Soulful Bhajans At Kashi Ganga Mahotsav

Lucknow, October 28: Before Dev Deepawali, the ghats of Kashi will come alive with a vibrant confluence of music, dance, and folk art. The Ganga Mahotsav, to be held from November 1 to 4 on the sacred banks of the Ganga, will celebrate the city’s timeless cultural spirit.
Thanks to the Yogi government’s efforts, eminent artists from across the country will enrich Kashi’s artistic legacy with mesmerizing performances at Rajghat. The festival will feature an enchanting blend of classical, devotional, and folk traditions. Singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi will uplift the audience with soulful bhajans, Padmashree Malini Awasthi will showcase the essence of North Indian folk traditions, and Padmashree Geeta Chandran will captivate audiences with her graceful Bharatnatyam performance. Leading artists from the Kashi MP Cultural Program Competition will also present their talents at Namo Ghat.
According to Joint Director of Tourism Dinesh Kumar, the four-day Mahotsav will be a grand celebration of song, dance, and instrumental music. The stage will resonate with the rhythms of folk and classical melodies, complemented by glimpses of traditional dance forms. On the final day, Hansraj Raghuvanshi will perform devotional bhajans, while Padmashree Geeta Chandran’s Bharatnatyam (on November 2) and Padmashree Malini Awasthi’s folk performance (on November 3) will be among the key highlights. The cultural performances will commence each evening at 4 p.m., turning Kashi’s ghats into a divine stage of artistic splendor.
First Day, November 1
Pt. Mata Prasad Mishra and Pt. Ravi Shankar Mishra - Kathak duet
Kavita Mohanty - Odissi dance
Vidushi Shweta Dubey - Vocal
Vidushi Kamala Shankar - Slide Guitar
Dr. Ripi Mishra - Classical Vocal
Dr. Diwakar Kashyap and Dr. Prabhakar Kashyap - Semi-Classical Vocal
Ravi Sharma and Group - Braj Folk Dance and Music
Pt. Naval Kishore Mallik - Classical Vocal
Second Day, November 2
Shivani Shukla - Vocal
Praveen Udbhav - Taalyatra
Rajkumar Tiwari aka Rajan Tiwari - Vocal
Dr. Archana Aditya Mahaskar - Vocal
Savir, Sakar Kalakriti - Traditional Folk Dance
Vandana Mishra - Vocal
Prof. Pt. Sahitya Nahar and Dr. Pt. Santosh Nahar - Sitar and Violin Jugalbandi
Om Prakash - Bhajan Singing
Padma Shri Geeta Chandran - Bharatanatyam
Day 3, November 3
Meena Mishra - Singing
Vishal Krishna - Kathak Dance
Divya Sharma - Hindustani Khayal Singing
Rakesh Kumar - Tribal Folk Dance
Indu Gupta - Folk Singing
Chetan Joshi - Flute Playing
Vidushi Kavita Dwivedi - Odissi Dance
Padma Shri Malini Awasthi - Folk Singing
Day 4, November 4
Dr. Shubhankar Dey - Singing
Dr. Prem Kishore Mishra and Group - Sitar, Sarod Jugalbandi and Singing
Rahul Rohit Mishra - Classical Singing
Rupan Sarkar Samanta - Classical Singing
Vasumathi Badrinathan - Classical Singing
Shivani Mishra - Kathak Group Dance
Manasi Raghuvanshi - Singing
Hansraj Raghuvanshi - Bhajan Singing