Hansraj Raghuvanshi Will Enchant Devotees With Soulful Bhajans At Kashi Ganga Mahotsav

Lucknow, October 28: Before Dev Deepawali, the ghats of Kashi will come alive with a vibrant confluence of music, dance, and folk art. The Ganga Mahotsav, to be held from November 1 to 4 on the sacred banks of the Ganga, will celebrate the city’s timeless cultural spirit.

Thanks to the Yogi government’s efforts, eminent artists from across the country will enrich Kashi’s artistic legacy with mesmerizing performances at Rajghat. The festival will feature an enchanting blend of classical, devotional, and folk traditions. Singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi will uplift the audience with soulful bhajans, Padmashree Malini Awasthi will showcase the essence of North Indian folk traditions, and Padmashree Geeta Chandran will captivate audiences with her graceful Bharatnatyam performance. Leading artists from the Kashi MP Cultural Program Competition will also present their talents at Namo Ghat.

According to Joint Director of Tourism Dinesh Kumar, the four-day Mahotsav will be a grand celebration of song, dance, and instrumental music. The stage will resonate with the rhythms of folk and classical melodies, complemented by glimpses of traditional dance forms. On the final day, Hansraj Raghuvanshi will perform devotional bhajans, while Padmashree Geeta Chandran’s Bharatnatyam (on November 2) and Padmashree Malini Awasthi’s folk performance (on November 3) will be among the key highlights. The cultural performances will commence each evening at 4 p.m., turning Kashi’s ghats into a divine stage of artistic splendor.

First Day, November 1

Pt. Mata Prasad Mishra and Pt. Ravi Shankar Mishra - Kathak duet

Kavita Mohanty - Odissi dance

Vidushi Shweta Dubey - Vocal

Vidushi Kamala Shankar - Slide Guitar

Dr. Ripi Mishra - Classical Vocal

Dr. Diwakar Kashyap and Dr. Prabhakar Kashyap - Semi-Classical Vocal

Ravi Sharma and Group - Braj Folk Dance and Music

Pt. Naval Kishore Mallik - Classical Vocal

Second Day, November 2

Shivani Shukla - Vocal

Praveen Udbhav - Taalyatra

Rajkumar Tiwari aka Rajan Tiwari - Vocal

Dr. Archana Aditya Mahaskar - Vocal

Savir, Sakar Kalakriti - Traditional Folk Dance

Vandana Mishra - Vocal

Prof. Pt. Sahitya Nahar and Dr. Pt. Santosh Nahar - Sitar and Violin Jugalbandi

Om Prakash - Bhajan Singing

Padma Shri Geeta Chandran - Bharatanatyam

Day 3, November 3

Meena Mishra - Singing

Vishal Krishna - Kathak Dance

Divya Sharma - Hindustani Khayal Singing

Rakesh Kumar - Tribal Folk Dance

Indu Gupta - Folk Singing

Chetan Joshi - Flute Playing

Vidushi Kavita Dwivedi - Odissi Dance

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi - Folk Singing

Day 4, November 4

Dr. Shubhankar Dey - Singing

Dr. Prem Kishore Mishra and Group - Sitar, Sarod Jugalbandi and Singing

Rahul Rohit Mishra - Classical Singing

Rupan Sarkar Samanta - Classical Singing

Vasumathi Badrinathan - Classical Singing

Shivani Mishra - Kathak Group Dance

Manasi Raghuvanshi - Singing

Hansraj Raghuvanshi - Bhajan Singing