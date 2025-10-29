Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department reviews fertilizer distribution to ensure timely supply ahead of the Rabi season | Representative Image

Lucknow: Amid reports of fertilizer shortage across various districts, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said there is no crisis in supply. Agriculture Minister said that the state currently holds 25.32 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fertilizer—1.13 lakh MT more than the same period last year.

Officials Directed To Monitor Markets And Ensure Timely Supply

During a departmental review meeting at the Agriculture Bhawan, officials were instructed to maintain constant surveillance over markets and distribution channels. The minister emphasized that fertilizer must reach all cooperative committees and private dealers without delay.

According to departmental data, the state has already received 32.68 lakh MT of fertilizer for the 2025–26 Rabi season, of which 7.36 lakh MT has been sold so far. The stock includes 11.98 lakh MT of urea, 4.82 lakh MT of NPK, and 4.56 lakh MT of DAP.

Strict Action Warned Against Delays In Distribution

Agriculture Minister reiterated that officers failing to ensure timely distribution will face disciplinary action. The state’s Agriculture Minister of State added that even a single day’s delay in providing fertilizer can severely impact productivity.

Officials said 43 percent of the target for seed distribution has also been met, with over 3.47 lakh quintals made available. The state had set a goal of 8.14 lakh quintals for Rabi crops, including wheat, mustard, lentil, and gram.