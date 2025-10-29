 Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAllahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office

Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office

In a major relief to the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Allahabad High Court has overturned the Moradabad administration’s order directing the party to vacate its district office. The administration had cited that the building stood on nazul land and that the 15-year lease period had expired long ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:45 AM IST
article-image
The Allahabad High Court has set aside the Moradabad administration’s order asking the Samajwadi Party to vacate its district office, citing lack of due process | File Photo

Prayagraj: In a major relief to the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Allahabad High Court has overturned the Moradabad administration’s order directing the party to vacate its district office. The administration had cited that the building stood on nazul land and that the 15-year lease period had expired long ago.

Administration Cited Lease Expiry, Issued Eviction Notice

The district administration had issued an eviction notice on September 16, cancelling the allotment of the property and instructing the municipal body to take possession once the notice period ended. A similar notice had been served earlier in July. The SP, however, maintained that rent had been regularly paid and that the occupation was entirely lawful.

SP Terms Action ‘Politically Motivated’

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme

Officials had referred to government norms that restrict land allotments to a maximum of 15 years, arguing that the party office had exceeded that period by over three decades. In response, the SP approached the High Court, calling the order discriminatory and politically motivated.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Soars To New Heights With Record Growth In Air Passenger And Cargo Traffic
article-image

Court Finds Procedural Lapses In Eviction Process

After reviewing the case, the High Court annulled the administrative directive, observing that due process and factual details were not adequately considered before issuing the notice. The judgment brings significant relief to SP workers in Moradabad, allowing the party to retain its local headquarters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family...

Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office

Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office

UP Govt Transfers 46 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

UP Govt Transfers 46 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...