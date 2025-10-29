Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office

The Allahabad High Court has set aside the Moradabad administration’s order asking the Samajwadi Party to vacate its district office, citing lack of due process | File Photo

Prayagraj: In a major relief to the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Allahabad High Court has overturned the Moradabad administration’s order directing the party to vacate its district office. The administration had cited that the building stood on nazul land and that the 15-year lease period had expired long ago.

Administration Cited Lease Expiry, Issued Eviction Notice

The district administration had issued an eviction notice on September 16, cancelling the allotment of the property and instructing the municipal body to take possession once the notice period ended. A similar notice had been served earlier in July. The SP, however, maintained that rent had been regularly paid and that the occupation was entirely lawful.

SP Terms Action ‘Politically Motivated’

Officials had referred to government norms that restrict land allotments to a maximum of 15 years, arguing that the party office had exceeded that period by over three decades. In response, the SP approached the High Court, calling the order discriminatory and politically motivated.

Court Finds Procedural Lapses In Eviction Process

After reviewing the case, the High Court annulled the administrative directive, observing that due process and factual details were not adequately considered before issuing the notice. The judgment brings significant relief to SP workers in Moradabad, allowing the party to retain its local headquarters.