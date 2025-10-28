'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes Viral

Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes Viral |

Lucknow: A political storm has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district after Hindu Yuva Vahini’s state in-charge and former BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh allegedly urged Hindu men to “bring Muslim girls” during a public meeting in Dhankharpur village on October 16. The video of his remarks has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Dumariyaganj, Sayyeda Khatoon, demanded strict action against the former legislator, accusing him of attempting to disturb communal harmony in the region. She said that a government which promotes the slogan “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” cannot allow its leaders to insult women with such inflammatory comments. Khatoon also criticised the police for inaction despite complaints being filed, alleging that the administration’s silence was emboldening divisive elements.

Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Former BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh openly urged Hindu men to “marry more Muslim girls” during a public gathering.



This is the same state that jails Muslims under “forced conversion” laws. But when a Hindutva leader promotes interfaith marriage… pic.twitter.com/W3iayoVxDc — Muslim IT Cell (@Muslim_ITCell) October 26, 2025

In his speech at Dhankharpur, Singh reportedly said that 10 Muslim girls should be “turned into Hindu girls” and given jobs. Responding to the controversy, he later defended his statement, claiming it was a reaction to the alleged conversion of two Hindu girls in the area. “When I first came to Dumariyaganj, it was called Mini Pakistan. In Dhankharpur, two Hindu girls were converted within a week. I said that in response, we will convert 10 Muslim girls to Hinduism,” Singh said.

The SP legislator condemned the remarks, saying such statements were designed to inflame communal tensions. “Muslims are citizens of this country. They too sacrificed for India’s freedom. If the peace in Dumariyaganj is disturbed, the government and administration will be responsible,” Khatoon said, expressing anger that the district administration and police had yet to act despite formal complaints to the DM and SP.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati also reacted sharply to Singh’s comments. In a statement issued on Tuesday, she described his remarks — “Muslim girl lao, shaadi karo, naukri pao” — as hateful and dangerous. She said such statements reflect a growing climate of communal hatred being spread in the name of religion and love jihad.

Mayawati said, “The narrow and poisonous agenda of some elements who are inciting violence and communal hatred under various pretexts is condemnable. Such criminal, anarchic and anti-social behaviour is an open challenge to a civil and constitutional government.” She urged the state administration to act firmly and ensure the rule of law, stressing that the interests of the people must come before political appeasement.

No official response has yet come from the BJP on the issue, while local police confirmed that they are examining the viral video and gathering evidence before taking legal action.