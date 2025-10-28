Uttar Pradesh Soars To New Heights With Record Growth In Air Passenger And Cargo Traffic

File Image |

Lucknow, October 28: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is not only progressing on the ground but also reaching new heights in the skies. The state’s expanding air connectivity and rising passenger volumes have made it a key player in India’s aviation growth story.

Between April and August 2025, passenger traffic at UP airports grew by 14.6% year-on-year to 60 lakh travellers. During this period, the state’s share in India’s total air traffic rose to 3.52%, an increase of 34 basis points over 2024, meaning that today, one in every 30 air passengers in India travels from Uttar Pradesh.

The surge in passenger traffic reflects not just statistical growth but the success of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary “Connected UP, Prosperous UP” mission, which seeks to ensure that every district has access to modern transport infrastructure to drive tourism, trade, and employment. With the upcoming launch of the Noida International Airport, this momentum is set to accelerate further, enhancing connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and benefiting neighbouring states alike.

In 2016–17, 59.97 lakh passengers travelled through Uttar Pradesh’s airports. By FY 2024–25, the number had surged to 142.28 lakh, comprising 129.29 lakh domestic and 12.99 lakh international passengers. The state registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, underscoring strong momentum in its aviation sector.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger numbers dipped to 48.35 lakh in FY 2020–21. Still, UP achieved one of the fastest recoveries in the country, doubling its traffic within two years, a testament to robust aviation policies and efficient management. Compared to 2023–24, 2024–25 saw a 25.9% increase in total air passengers, with traffic during April–August alone rising by 14.6%. Domestic passenger growth stood at 15.7%, while international travellers increased by 4.3%.

Several cities have driven this growth momentum. Between 2023–24 and 2024–25, air traffic increased by 34.4% in Varanasi, 76.4% in Prayagraj, 27.6% in Gorakhpur, and 13.3% in Kanpur. This demonstrates how religious tourism and regional connectivity have boosted air travel across the state.

The Ayodhya Airport, dedicated by the Chief Minister in the name of Maharshi Valmiki, has emerged as one of North India’s fastest-growing terminals. Passenger traffic there grew from over 200,000 in 2023–24 to more than 11 lakhs in 2024–25.

Similarly, Prayagraj saw air passenger numbers rise from over 600,000 to 10.77 lakh, while Varanasi crossed the 40-lakh mark in 2024–25, compared to around 3 million in 2023–24. Gorakhpur also recorded growth from 680,000 to 867,000 passengers, and Lucknow registered a 4.1% increase over the same period.

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major air logistics hub for trade and exports. Between FY 2016–17 and FY 2024–25, the state’s air cargo recorded a 19.1% CAGR, rising from 5,890 metric tonnes to 28,360 metric tonnes, the highest ever.

In FY 2024–25, Lucknow Airport handled 22,099 metric tonnes of cargo, while Varanasi recorded a 27.7% increase and Prayagraj an impressive 50% surge. Overall, air cargo volume grew 9.4%, from 25,915 metric tonnes in 2023–24 to 28,356 metric tonnes in 2024–25.

Between April and August 2025 alone, Kanpur (165%) and Agra (247%) registered record growth, reflecting the integration of the state’s industrial clusters into global supply chains. Uttar Pradesh’s share in India’s total air cargo reached 0.79%, up by one basis point over the previous year.

According to Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Director Ishan Pratap Singh, “Air connectivity is not just a mode of transport but a new driver of employment, tourism, and investment. When every district gets connected by air, the standard of living of every citizen will rise.”

Under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, new airports at Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Jewar (Noida International Airport) have been developed rapidly. Once operational, Jewar Airport will make Uttar Pradesh the largest aviation hub in North India. Alongside, the state government is working on several new air connectivity projects, ensuring that UP continues its flight toward prosperity.