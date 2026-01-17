Allahabad HC Refuses Relief To Marion Biotech, Allows Trial In Child Deaths Linked To Cough Syrup Case

Allahabad High Court declines relief to Marion Biotech and its directors, allowing trial to proceed in alleged contaminated cough syrup case | File Photo

Prayagraj, Jan 16: The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant relief to pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech Private Limited and its directors in connection with the deaths of children allegedly linked to the consumption of contaminated cough syrup.

The court dismissed a revision petition challenging the summoning and cognisance orders, allowing the criminal trial to proceed.

Revision plea dismissed

The order was passed by Justice Harvir Singh, who rejected the plea filed by the company and its directors seeking quashing of the proceedings. With the dismissal of the revision application, the trial court proceedings against the accused will continue.

Background of the case

The case relates to the alleged manufacture and supply of cough syrup that was suspected to be linked to the deaths of several children. Based on the material placed before the court, the magistrate had earlier taken cognisance of the offence and issued summons against the company and its directors.

The accused had challenged these orders, arguing procedural and legal grounds, but the High Court found no merit in the submissions at this stage. The court held that the issues raised by the petitioners required examination during trial and could not be adjudicated in revision.

Also Watch:

Trial to continue

Officials said the ruling reinforces the continuation of judicial scrutiny in cases involving public health and alleged pharmaceutical negligence. The High Court made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, which would be decided independently by the trial court based on evidence. The matter will now proceed before the lower court in accordance with law.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/